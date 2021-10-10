Emmanuel Macron wants to “relaunch the fight for the universal abolition” of the death penalty

The Head of State wishes to “relaunch the fight for the universal abolition” of the death penalty with a “meeting at the highest level” in early 2022.

Emmanuel Macron announced that he wanted to “relaunch the fight for the universal abolition” of the death penalty with a “meeting at the highest level” in early 2022, during a speech at the Pantheon on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the abolition of the death penalty in France. “It has continued to progress all over the world”, underlined the President of the Republic.

“As part of the French presidency of the European Union (in the first half of 2022), we will organize in Paris with the NGO Ensemble contre la penalty de mort, a meeting at the highest level bringing together civil societies from states still applying the death penalty or a moratorium in order to convince their leaders of the importance and the urgency of abolishing it “, declared the head of state, in a speech given at the Pantheon to mark the 40th anniversary of the abolition of the death penalty in France.

“France was the 35th state to abolish the death penalty in 1981. 106 states have so far taken this voice when 50 others respect a de jure or de facto moratorium on executions”, recalled the President of the Republic.





On the other hand, he lamented that “483, an undoubtedly underestimated number, executions” were carried out in the world in 2020. “483 state murders administered by 33 political regimes, most of whom have in common a shared taste for the despotism, the rejection of the universality of human rights, “he said, while the death penalty is in force in China, the United States or India.

Badinter: “the death penalty is doomed to disappear from this world”

“To meet here today is to choose to lead together a new fight, a fight for resistance. Because in France as in Europe, voices that were believed to be stifled are emerging from the depths of history to call for recovery. capital punishment, “pointed out Emmanuel Macron in a barely veiled allusion to recent statements by possible presidential candidate Eric Zemmour who had said” philosophically for “this sentence.

“The death penalty is doomed to disappear from this world because it is a shame for humanity,” said Robert Badinter, former Minister of Justice, who had spoken before the head of the State.

The bill on the abolition of the death penalty was adopted by the National Assembly on September 18, 1981, four months after the election of François Mitterrand to the Élysée, then on September 30 by the senators.