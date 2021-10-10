endless lava flows

Cumbre Veija never stops spitting its lava. A hypnotic and terrifying spectacle. The noise is muffled, and nothing can resist the columns of lava, not even the houses, devoured in a few minutes last night. A thousand of them have already been destroyed. In an attempt to limit the damage, the Spanish army has been deploying drones for a few days to collect data and 3D images of the flow.





It has been almost a month since the volcano erupted on the island of La Palma. The lava advances a little more each day and devours everything in its path, even the electric pylons do not resist. 6000 people were evacuated, some had to flee in emergency, leaving a whole life behind them. Now, it is the ash rain that worries: the residues are encrusted everywhere. The flow that flows into the sea has already enlarged the island by around forty hectares.