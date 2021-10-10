More

    endless lava flows

    NewsWorld


    Posted

    Video length: 2 min.

    After 20 days of eruptions on the island of La Palma, another part of the volcano's cone collapsed. At stake: new lava flows.
    France 2

    Article written by

    After 20 days of eruptions on the island of La Palma, another part of the volcano’s cone collapsed. At stake: new lava flows.

    Cumbre Veija never stops spitting its lava. A hypnotic and terrifying spectacle. The noise is muffled, and nothing can resist the columns of lava, not even the houses, devoured in a few minutes last night. A thousand of them have already been destroyed. In an attempt to limit the damage, the Spanish army has been deploying drones for a few days to collect data and 3D images of the flow.


    It has been almost a month since the volcano erupted on the island of La Palma. The lava advances a little more each day and devours everything in its path, even the electric pylons do not resist. 6000 people were evacuated, some had to flee in emergency, leaving a whole life behind them. Now, it is the ash rain that worries: the residues are encrusted everywhere. The flow that flows into the sea has already enlarged the island by around forty hectares.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article5 films to do with the heroes of the Netflix phenomenon series
    Next articleIvry-sur-Seine: investigation after the assault on an elected official

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC