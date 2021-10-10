England football – Cristiano Ronaldo freezes them to shine in Manchester

Returning to Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is putting all the chances on his side to remain efficient. The Portuguese striker has even gone so far as to spend hundreds of thousands of euros to recover a machine that helps him in his recovery between matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves nothing to chance. At the age of 36, the Manchester United striker is more picky than ever in his invisible work. We notably heard his new teammates talk about his exemplary nature in training or in his diet. But that’s not all. According to The Sun, the former player of Juventus Turin spent hundreds of thousands of euros to bring his cryotherapy chamber to 59,000 euros from Italy. A tool that facilitates recovery between matches and can speed recovery from injury.





” Cristiano Ronaldo is meticulous in the way he takes care of his body, he will do anything to gain an advantage, said a tabloid source. It wasn’t easy moving his cryotherapy chamber from Italy to Cheshire, but he’s happy now, it’ll help him in his post-game routine. Bringing this tool back to England was one of his priorities because he knows how demanding the Premier League is. He wants to be sure that he stays in top physical condition. “With such professionalism, CR7 can go on to play.

No need to spare Ronaldo

Suddenly, if his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cleaning up at Manchester United, his coach Fernando Santos does not see the point before facing Qatar this Saturday in a friendly. ” He will play the game because he needs playing time. It is important for him at this stage. The last full game he played was for the Champions League. If he only plays against Luxembourg, he will have practically 15 days without playing intensity. At this stage, I would say that he has a strong possibility of playing against Qatar, either as a starter, or later in second period », Announced the Portuguese coach, reassuring on the impressive physique of his captain.