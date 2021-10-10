Eric Zemmour in Ajaccio: between tensions and nation

The second day of the polemicist’s trip to Corsica was marked by clashes in the port of Ajaccio and by a public meeting resembling a campaign meeting.

The day before, in Sartène, the tone had already risen. Without degenerating. There, in front of the Tino Rossi port of Ajaccio, there were first the abuse, then the beatings.

Saturday, October 9, a few minutes before Eric Zemmour held his public meeting, clashes broke out between his supporters and activists of the independence party Core in Fronte. Having been called “French”, a group of Ajaccian sympathizers of the polemicist crosses the barrier to do battle. The brief altercation is stopped by the intervention of the mobile guards. “We have no lesson in corsitude to receive from anyone“, we hear in the audience.







About a hundred opponents of Eric Zemmour’s ideas gathered on Place Foch.

The tension subsides, but not the slogans. “Fascisti fora!“, chanted a camp, in which there are also trade unionists and left activists.”Shame on you ! Break up the leftists!“, answers the other. A verbal ping-pong covered by the sound system of the opponents who spits out the title of Patrick Sébastien” Ah if you could shut your mouth “.”When they want to shut me up, I talk more“, retorts Eric Zemmour.

So much for the atmosphere of the second day in Corsica of the probable candidate for the future presidential election. Officially, the former Figaro journalist came to the island to promote his latest book. But before the signing session, make way for the speech for the one that the latest polls propel to the second round next April.

“We must bring the prisoners together”

Faced with nearly three hundred people, the meeting looks like a meeting. The tone too. From his first words, Eric Zemmour speaks of Corsica. First as “insurgent island which was the first liberated department“, then as”Isle of the Righteous“.







About 300 people attended the public meeting, on the honorary quay of the Tino Rossi port.

“I came to Corsica to talk about a nation, he says to his audience. For me, a Jew from Algeria, the nation is to consider that Napoleon is my grandfather, that Joan of Arc is my grandmother. It’s a grandiose idea, a huge chain that goes back in time of which we are only a modest link. Not a piece of paper given to the first comer who ticked the right boxes on a form. “

The day before, in Sartène, the ex-columnist of CNews had declared to be “also came here to seek the affection of the Corsicans“. This Saturday, in Ajaccio, he was looking for their membership, evoking his relationship to the island and its”funny people a little far away and yet so close to [lui]“. All this before venturing into the field of certain nationalist demands. A current whose lists collected 68% of the votes in the second round of the last Territorials. What the polemicist must not have forgotten when talking about Corsican prisoners.





I know that for you, the defense of identity does not mean the death of France. Eric Zemmour

“You rose up against the assassination of Prefect Erignac. I know that for you, the defense of identity does not mean the death of France. Even the toughest of you are not jihadists. Therefore, the necessary punishment of the guilty must not entail the double punishment for the families. We must bring the prisoners together. ”

A phrase that may have found an echo among some nationalists. In any case, not among those of Core in Fronte present on the other side of the barriers: “We don’t want either his speech or his person on our island “, asserts a party activist.







Opponents of Eric Zemmour gathered on Place Foch, opposite the bookstore where he dedicated his book.

“I have come to show my opposition to the nauseating ideas he conveys, explains a left sympathizer of about sixty years later, leaning against a tree in Place Foch. We must show that it is not unanimous here. “

“He is in the countryside”

After his speech – in which he will not address the subject of French first names – Eric Zemmour is questioned on one of his favorite themes: migratory flows. But there, only those concerning the continent-Corsica meaning: “in this case, he explains, I do not put immigration and migration on the same level because, there, it is French people who come to France. I know that here it poses huge problems of real estate, prices, housing, especially for young people. The mainland must not behave arrogantly. I said in my speech that concreteization had been prevented by the separatists. I regret that plasticization was necessary, but it was up to France to defend against concreteization. “







After his public meeting, Eric Zemmour dedicated his latest book in a bookstore in the city center.

Here again, the words seem intended to caress the nationalist electorate in the direction of the hair. “He is in the countryside, it’s obvious“, plague an opponent in front of the bookstore where the polemicist dedicates. Behind the writer, the politician looms and asserts himself in view of a candidacy for the Elysee that he will not have finally announced during this trip to Corsica.

Nevertheless, he will have been able to measure his popularity in the city of Napoleon. The long queue to get your book signed is a first indicator. His opponents remained throughout the afternoon as well.