Eric Zemmour in Corsica: tensions on the sidelines of the movement of the polemicist

ACCROCHAGE – The polemicist is passing through Corsica, this Saturday, October 9, as part of the promotion of his book. Shortly before the public meeting organized in the port of Ajaccio, an altercation between supporters of Eric Zemmour and people hostile to his arrival broke out.

The CRS had to intervene. This Saturday, Eric Zemmour held a public meeting on the quai d’honneur of the port of Ajaccio, as part of the promotional tour of his book “France has not said its last word”. Before this speech, performed for the first time outdoors, spirits were heated between pro and anti-Zemmour. Everything had started in a cordial atmosphere, even when a truck passed by broadcasting an anti-Zemmour soundtrack.

Nationalist anti-fascist demonstrators were present to show their disagreement with the coming of the putative presidential candidate. The support of Eric Zemmour then came “in contact with opponents, among whom were activists from Core in Fronte, and a fight broke out, forcing the CRS mobilized for the occasion to separate the two groups”, describe Corsica-Morning.

The guest of the day finally held the public meeting without raising these scuffles, it was only after the signing session that followed his speech that he reacted : “Who comes to create tensions? Who wants to prevent me from speaking? I speak in front of people who want to listen to my word. These tensions show that there are intolerant and sectarian people. All this is theater”, he said.

“The party is not spoiled, I was able to give my speech”, he continued. “The living room anti-fascists will not stop me from speaking. I am neither racist nor homophobic”, he launched the day after the signing session organized in Sartène and which had already given rise, as reported France 3 Corsica Viastella, to an exchange between a nationalist hostile to the coming of the one who has still not applied for the next presidential election.

