European Foot – PSG: Lionel Messi will win his 7th Ballon d’Or, he bets everything!

On November 29, we will know the name of the Ballon d’Or 2021, and everyone has their own prognosis. In Spain, it is difficult to see how the trophy could escape Lionel Messi.

Who will win the 2021 Ballon d’Or, the first after the one-year hiatus caused by the covid? For the moment there are 30 footballers who can hope to become the best player of the year according to the vote of a jury of journalists from all over the planet. But within this dream list, a player is already starting to be a favorite, it is Lionel Messi. Not that the Pulga shone with FC Barcelona, ​​and even with PSG since his transfer, but the quest for the Copa America with Argentina is necessarily a very important factor that pleads for the final victory of Leo Messi. On the side of the Catalan sports daily Sport, it is announced loud and clear, it will be necessary to qualify the player of Paris Saint-Germain of “sevenfold Ballon d’Or” after November 29 and the awards ceremony which will take place in the French capital. . Even if it probably hurts him to see that it is probably in the jersey of PSG and at the Parc des Princes that Lionel Messi will exhibit this seventh Ballon d’Or, Lluis Mascaro thinks there is zero suspense.

# OpiniónSPORT 🔴 💥Messi se merece su séptimo Balón de Oro

🗣️ “Messi es el mejor jugador de la historia. Y se merece su séptimo Balón de Oro” ✍️ @LluisMascarohttps://t.co/AptVtn5eEA – Diario SPORT (@sport) October 10, 2021

For the Director General of Sport, the mass is said and Lionel Messi undoubtedly deserves the trophy which will make him enter a little more into the football legend. ” Messi is the best player in history. And he deserves his seventh Ballon d’Or. No one will ever be able to match the exceptional career of the Argentine star, which culminated last summer when he won the Copa América with his national team. Unfortunately, he is no longer at Barça, but I am convinced that at PSG he will continue to accumulate titles and break new records. Messi is a unique and irreplaceable player. With a supernatural talent that elevates him above the rest of the other stars. His magic and his goals are already part of an incomparable legend. And at 34, he’s still number one on the planet. The footballer who can outshine him is not yet born. Not even his new teammate Mbappé, far from the stratospheric records of the former Blaugrana », Writes the boss of the Barcelona sports journalist.