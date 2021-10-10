“Everything has remained as it is since March 1917”

Passionate about the 1st World War, members of the ASAP 14-18 association unearthed a German mine gallery in the Oise, which had not been open for 106 years. This is the 5th discovery in less than two years. Their objective: “To touch history with the finger”.

The entrance to the underground looks like that of a burrow. To go down there, you need caving equipment. And at the end of an almost steep descent, it’s a dive into history.

From the end of 1914, the front of the 1st World War stabilized on nearly 800 km. And what they fail to gain on the surface, allies and Axis forces will try to conquer it underground. It’s mine warfare. Undergrounds dug for miles by the hand of man to attack or undermine the enemy. A new strategy which has left a series of vestiges and rock traces.

And it is one of these underground passages of the First World War that the members of ASAPE 14-18 discovered last August in a wood of the Oise: a mine gallery 122 meters long spread over 3 levels .

“Touching history”

Composed of enthusiasts by the 1st World War, the association ASAPE 14-18 conducts real historical research work to find these underground soldiers, shelters, ammunition depots, places of life. They discover the traces of the passage of the soldiers and transmit this period to the greatest number. Their objective : “touch history“.

Authorized by professional archaeologists from the Regional Directorate of Cultural Affairs (DRAC), the members of this association have not been idle since October 2019. They discovered a new underground in August 2021. This is the fifth discovery in less than two years. A mine gallery, an underground tunnel for German soldiers 122 meters long, spread over three levels, which had not been opened for 106 years.

“Inside you can find everything that was left by German soldiers in March 1917, describes Maximilien Hiebinger, president of the association. On the ground, we find the bottles, the wedges, the wire reels, the indication panels. Everything has really remained intact since March 1917 “.







The gallery has remained “in its original state” since 1906. It contains everyday objects of German soldiers. Here a bottle of wine.

© Kevin Ruiz / association ASAPE 14-18



“106 later, it still speaks to us”

Located on private property, the location of this underground must remain secret. But for these history buffs, it is the beginning of a long work of research in the archives using ammunition, preserves, clothing and engravings unearthed on the spot. Readings that they have already carried out in another underground, a few kilometers away, in Moulin-sous-Touvent.

“When you are in a military cemetery, immediately it’s death, notes François Delaleau, vice-president of ASAPE 14-18, who stopped in front of a graffiti, while a drawing, we say to ourselves that there is really someone who has been there. There is really someone who wanted to mark his passage. 106 later, it still speaks to us “.

“It’s moving to be able to go back up, do an investigation, adds Maximilien Hiebinger. It really is an investigation. Sometimes, we play the policeman to investigate a trace, a name, to be able to trace the history of the soldier, of the regiment. Afterwards, we get in touch with our German colleagues who will finalize the research across the Rhine “.

About a hundred members of the association actively participate every weekend in these excavations. All their operations are then listed in files sent to professional archaeologists in the region. Their field of action is the battle of Quennevières 10 kilometers around Puisaleine and its surroundings.

“Unfortunately, not everything can be rediscovered for several reasons, regrets the president of the association. It is not always easy to obtain authorizations and landowners do not necessarily allow associations to open galleries on their land “.

Once the galleries are secure, the association offers to show some of them to as many people as possible. A concrete way to immerse yourself in history. The equivalent of ten years of work for these enthusiasts.