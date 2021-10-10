EWC 6 Hours of Most: Crazy final for 7 hundredths of a second !!!

If the weak suspense for the attribution of the world title vanished in the smoke of the engine of the Yamaha # 333, the only machine which could theoretically prevent the coronation of the Yoshimura SERT Motul won the world title with Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli, the one between the BMW # 37 of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team against the Yamaha # 7 of the YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC will have lasted until the very last minute of these spectacular 6 Hours of Most.

Faster on the track and holding pole position but capricious at the start (they are worth those few seconds lost at the start) and a little more fuel-hungry, the Yamaha has never been further from the BMW by 45 seconds.

Worse, the two motorcycles fought in tenths throughout these 6 hours, alternately exchanging a best lap in the race snatched by Marvin Fritz in 1’33.875 during his 212th passage on the last lap!





This shows the intensity of the confrontation which finally saw the BMW resist the Yamaha for 7 hundredths of a second!

In third position, and despite the pressure put by the Kawasaki # 11 WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI FRANCE TRICKSTAR of Jérémy Guarnoni, Erwan Nigon and David Checa for the last step of the podium, the situation was much calmer for the men of Yoshimura SERT Motul, who win a second consecutive world title!

In Superstock, the # 24 Kawasaki of BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers wins the World Cup with Anthony Loiseau, Jonathan Hardt and Julien Pilot.