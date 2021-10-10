Exchange rate: rate of the main currencies on October 09

The national currency has been experiencing recurring fluctuations for a few months, the plunge continues. Whether on the black market or at the Bank of Algeria, in front of the main currencies, the Algerian dinar reaches the lowest levels

For this Saturday, October 09, the exchange rate of the national currency in Euro stabilized at the level of the Bank of Algeria, but increased slightly at the Port-Saïd square. Indeed, a single euro is exchanged against 208.17 Algerian dinars for purchase and 210.48 Algerian dinars for sale.

As for the US currency, traders offer a single dollar for 180 Algerian dinars for purchase and 182 Algerian dinars for sale. As for the pound sterling, it is exchanged against 245.13 Algerian dinars to buy and 247.86 to sell.





The official quotes of the Bank of Algeria

At the level of the Bank of Algeria, the value of the single European currency has known a certain stability for a few days. A single Euro is exchanged today at the Bank of Algeria against 158.81 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 158.87 Algerian dinars for sale.

The US Dollar, however, trades at a much cheaper price than that offered by forex traders. A single dollar is sold against 137.30 Algerian dinars for the purchase and 137.31 Algerian dinars for the sale.

Finally, Le Pound remains the most expensive and the least accessible. The quotes of the Bank of Algeria today show an exchange rate of 186.37 Algerian dinars against a single pound for the purchase and 186.44 Algerian dinars for a single pound for the sale.