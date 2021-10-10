Facebook announces new difficulties in accessing its services, a few days after a giant outage

Instagram users, and to a lesser extent WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger applications, could not access these services on Friday.

New difficulties, a few days after a massive blackout. Users of Instagram applications and to a lesser extent WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger could not access these services, Friday, October 8 at around 19:50 GMT (21:50 French time), according to reports reported to the specialist site Downdetector. These disruptions have been confirmed by Facebook.

“We are aware that some people and businesses have difficulty accessing Facebook products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”, said a spokesperson for the company in a message to AFP. The social network also posted this message on Twitter.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.

These problems come a few days after a giant blackout, which had paralyzed these services for several hours. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, the two social networks and the two messengers of the Californian giant, were no longer working Monday evening, potentially affecting tens of millions of users around the world, according to specialized platform monitoring sites.