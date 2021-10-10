Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffered another outage

Facebook is redoing the blow. This Friday evening at around 6 p.m. GMT (or 8 p.m. in France), according to reports reported to the specialist site Downdetector, users of Instagram applications and to a lesser extent WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger could not access these services. Disruptions confirmed by Facebook.

“We are aware that some people and businesses have difficulty accessing Facebook products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience, ”said a spokesperson for the company, a few days after a giant outage paralyzed its services for several hours.

Two hours later, the California firm said the issue was resolved, apologizing again and thanking users for their “patience this week.”

Facebook in turmoil

For more than six hours Monday evening, Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram had indeed been inaccessible before a return to normal in the night. Facebook had ended up indicating late Monday evening in a statement that the major failure of its networks and messaging had been caused by a “faulty configuration change” of its servers.

Repeated incidents that come at the worst time for the firm of Mark Zuckerberg, which is going through one of the worst crises on its reputation for two weeks, because of a former engineer, Frances Haugen, who accused the group of choosing ” profit rather than safety ”of its users, in an interview broadcast by the CBS channel.

