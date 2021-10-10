Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp disrupted again: what happened

After already breaking down on Monday, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger applications were once again disrupted on Friday.

Brett Jordan / Unsplash.













By AFP

Published on 10/9/2021 8:28 AM

Reading time: 2 min





THEThe Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Workplace applications were again disrupted Friday by a technical operation initiated by the company, a disturbance far from the giant blackout which had completely paralyzed these services for several hours on Monday.

According to the specialist site Down Detector, problems began to appear shortly after 6:00 p.m. GMT on Instagram, and to a lesser extent on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.





However, the situation already seemed to be being resolved two hours later, with the number of people reporting incidents at the Down Detector site having fallen sharply.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to AFP at around 9:20 p.m. GMT that the problem was resolved and services fully restored.

“Our sincere apologies to all those who have not been able to access our products in the past few hours,” he said in an email. “We have fixed the problem and everything should be back to normal now,” he added.

Configuration change

The outage was caused by a configuration change and affected users around the world.

It has nothing to do with what happened on Monday, however, Facebook said.

All of the company’s services, from WhatsApp to Instagram, Messenger and Oculus, remained inaccessible for nearly seven hours, preventing billions of users from viewing their messages and news feeds.

The outage, Facebook explained the next day, was caused by a group error during a routine operation on the protocol to create a viable path between a computer and a website.

Social networks regularly face breakdowns of varying duration; According to the website editor ToolTester, the Instagram application alone has seen more than 80 in the past year in the United States.