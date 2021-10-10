Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger down again

SOCIAL MEDIA – Users of Instagram applications and to a lesser extent WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger could not access these services this Friday, October 8, disruptions confirmed by Facebook.

“We are aware that some people and companies have difficulty accessing products Facebook. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience, ”a company spokesperson said in a message to AFP a few days later. a giant blackout having paralyzed these services for several hours.





According to the specialist site Down Detector, problems began to appear shortly after 8 p.m. French time on Instagram, and to a lesser extent on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

The situation seemed to be being resolved shortly after 10 p.m., however, as the number of people reporting incidents at the Down Detector site fell sharply.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed at around 11:20 p.m. that the problem was fixed and the services fully restored. “Our sincere apologies to all those who have not been able to access our products in the past few hours,” he said in an email. “We have fixed the problem and everything should be back to normal now,” he added. The outage was caused by a configuration change and affected users around the world.

As of Monday, all of the group’s services, from WhatsApp to Instagram, Messenger and Oculus, remained inaccessible for nearly seven hours. The outage, Facebook explained the next day, was caused by an error by the group during routine operations.

