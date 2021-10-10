Fake images circulate about crash that killed Muhammad cartoonist Lars Vilks

Since October 5, a photo and video have been circulating on Twitter and Facebook, claiming to show the car accident of October 3 that claimed the life of Lars Vilks, a Swedish cartoonist known for his caricatures of Muhammad in 2007. But these The images in both cases have nothing to do with this accident.

Lars Vilks, a Swedish cartoonist known for his cartoons of Muhammad, survived several threats and plans for an attack, before being killed in a car accident in Sweden on October 3, 2021, along with the two police officers who accompanied him.

According to the Swedish police, the car violently hit a truck and caught fire, and the hypothesis of a malicious act was ruled out.

After his death, a video and a photo circulated on social networks claiming to show the accident, but they are two intoxes.

A photo of a wrecked car from 2015

For example, an image circulated in a photomontage on Facebook on October 4 associating a car accident with photos of Lars Vilks and has been shared more than 1,000 times.





Screenshot of an October 4 Facebook post associating a car crash with photos of Lars Vilks. © Observers

Thanks to a reverse image search (see how to do this here), we notice that the original photo is that of a non-fatal accident that took place on April 12, 2014 in Hyderabad, India, during which a yellow Porsche 911 Turbo ignited on a highway, as reported by several media.

Another photo of the accident is also shared by these media and a video of the car fire after the accident is also available on Youtube on the “WildFimsIndia” channel on April 14, 2015.

A hijacked video





A video has also been shared in French, English and especially in Arabic since October 5 on Twitter and Facebook, accumulating at least 24,000 views on Facebook.

For example, this French publication of October 8 accompanied by the caption “Lars Vilks, the Swedish cartoonist of Muhammad, died in a car accident which is difficult to explain. […] the divine decree is implacable! ”. In these images, a wrecked and flaming car can be seen on the side of the road and several people attempting to put out the fire, while a person trapped inside the car screams without being able to escape. .





Screenshot of a video purporting to show Lars Vilks’ accident, posted to Facebook on October 8, 2021. © Observers

A search with the Invid Weverify tool (see how to proceed here) allows you to find the original video.

It is actually a video of another fatal accident that took place in Russia on September 21, 2014, on the Mozhga-Izhevsk highway in Udmurtia, a republic 1,200 km east of Moscow. On a 10-minute video uploaded on September 23, 2014 on a YouTube channel belonging to “Sergey Sergey”, we can read a caption in Russian which means: “Road accident 09/21/2014. Izhevsk highway- Mozhga, the man was burned alive “

In this video, at 0’53 minutes, men can be heard shouting in Russian, “What’s in the car? – it burns ! – Quickly bring fire extinguishers! He is alive”. The accident, which turned out to be fatal for the man trapped inside the car, was covered by several Russian media outlets, such as the online news site Fontanka which confirmed that the car accident s ‘was produced on September 21, 2014 on the Izhevsk-Mozhga highway.

The real images of the accident of Lars Vilks

There are few images documenting Lars Vilks’ accident. This photo of the crash site was released by Reuters on October 4.

Aftonbladet, a Swedish daily, also shared this video of the crash.