Father of Pakistan atomic bomb AQ Khan dead at 85

The scientist, who made the country the first Islamic nuclear power, was accused of illegally disseminating technology to Iran, North Korea and Libya.

Abdul Qadeer Khan, father of the atomic bomb in Pakistan and national hero for his admirers, died at 85, Pakistani authorities said on Sunday, after having tested positive for Covid-19 and hospitalized several times since August. Pakistani nuclear scientist, admired for making the country the first Islamic nuclear power but accused of illegally distributing technology to Iran, North Korea and Libya, has died after being transferred to KRL hospital Islamabad for lung problems, according to Pakistani public television PTV.

Dr Khan had already been hospitalized in this establishment in August after testing positive for Covid, then sent home, before his condition deteriorated on Sunday morning, the channel said. Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Twitter that he was “deeply saddened” by the death of the scientist, whom he had known since 1982. “He helped us to develop a nuclear deterrent critical to the survival of the nation, and the country, grateful, will never forget his services”, said Arif Alvi.





At the heart of a controversy

Dr Khan had earned his status as a national hero in May 1998 when the Islamic Republic of Pakistan officially became an atomic military power, thanks to tests carried out a few days after those of India, the eternal rival. He then found himself at the heart of a controversy, accused of illegally distributing technologies, and was placed de facto under house arrest in Islamabad from 2004.

Suffering from prostate cancer in 2006, he had recovered thanks to an operation. In 2009, a court had pronounced the end of his placement under house arrest. Since then, he had remained subject to ultra-close protection, forced to inform the authorities in advance of each of his movements.

