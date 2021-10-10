FC Barcelona’s plan to prepare for Ousmane Dembélé’s succession

FC Barcelona is drowning in debt but still has to prepare for the future in terms of sport. If Barça’s start to the season remains rather sluggish with a Ronald Koeman more than ever under pressure, the Catalan upper echelons hope to see the light quickly. And the return of injured people like Ousmane Dembélé and Martin Braithwaite could offer Koeman more latitude in an offensive sector in the grip of great difficulties. But now, doubt hangs over the future of the first city under contract until June 2022. Aware of the incredible potential of Dembélé, Joan Laporta has initiated discussions with his entourage for an extension. Because the French winger embodies the present but also the future of the Blaugranas.

The latter would even have a Catalan offer based on a new lease until 2025, but with less substantial fees than those currently received by the world champion. Problem, the Dembélé clan makes the pleasure last, and its silence internally worries the leaders of Barcelona. To deal with any eventuality, the Catalan management was working on a plan B named Raheem Sterling. In today’s edition, Sport reveals that the English winger would be the presidential priority to replace Dembélé if he did not extend.





The Sterling file activated in January?

Because the speech of the Blaugranas remains clear: if Ousmane Dembélé does not extend before January, the person concerned will not play. And major maneuvers will then be launched to complete Operation Sterling. Under contract until 2023 with Manchester City, the British international was already in Barça’s sights last summer. In the midst of financial slump, the residents of Camp Nou could not go very far in this matter. But next winter, the deal could be different, especially if the French did not extend.

An opportunity to be seized therefore, especially since Sterling refuses to initial a new lease with the English champion. A strong signal that leaves the door ajar to FC Barcelona who would then offer a loan with a compulsory purchase option to attract the player in his nets. For the moment, Joan Laporta is focusing only on the Ousmane Dembélé case, and impatiently awaits his return to the field to offer a zest of flamboyance to an offensive sector that needs it. Everything therefore depends on the future choice that Dembélé will make for his future. A game of musical chairs that could play tricks on the Blaugranas …