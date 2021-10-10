Final Fantasy 16: Release date, story, gameplay ... we take stock

Since its announcement during the PlayStation 5 event on September 16, 2020, Final Fantasy XVI has not been the subject of any new official information. If Naoki Yoshida, producer of the game, regularly gives some clues on the progress of the project, no new image or information has since been unveiled by Square Enix. While waiting for the game’s communication to start, we suggest you take stock of everything we already know about Final Fantasy XVI.

Summary What is the Final Fantasy XVI release date?

Where is the development of Final Fantasy XVI?

What do we know about the history and universe of Final Fantasy XVI?

What type of gameplay will Final Fantasy XVI offer?

Who are the developers of Final Fantasy XVI?

Currently, Final Fantasy XVI does not have a release date and remains planned only for PS5. However, during the PS5 Showcase in September 2020, we could see the mention of a PC version that was withdrawn when the trailer went online.

Regarding the release date of the title, several theories are currently circulating on Reddit and social networks. Obviously, everything that follows is to be taken with a grain of salt and none of this has been confirmed by Square Enix. As for the most recent projections, some Internet users see clues in the PlayStation Showcase of September 2021. If Final Fantasy XVI was not present, it was mentioned during the introductory live video. . Indeed, at 0’51, the characters we follow arrive in a station in which you can see a scrolling title displaying “Valisthea – 06:16”, that is to say the name of the world of FFXVI. In the context of the video, you might think 6:16 is the departure or arrival time of a train, but some see it rather as a clue on the release date of the game which would be set for June 16, 2022. More than meager evidence that we only share with you to provide a complete picture of current rumors.

Beyond these rather light clues, we must also take into account the release schedule of Square Enix productions. If 2022 is the year of 35 years of the Final Fantasy saga, the start of the year is busy for the Japanese publisher. Beyond TRIANGLE STRATEGY on March 3 or Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin on March 18, there is especially Forspoken which is now scheduled for spring 2022. We can then imagine that communication around FFXVI will only accelerate. after the launch of Forspoken so as not to overshadow the latter.

On the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2021, Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XVI but also director and producer of Final Fantasy XIV, spoke with Hironobu Sakaguchi, the “dad” of Final Fantasy who left Square Enix in 2003, for a discussion of the appeal and potential of RPGs. The latter took the opportunity to ask Naoki Yoshida for news of the project, who spoke about the progress of the game. Thus, we learn that the main story and the character models have been completed and that the developers are currently devoting themselves to the refinements of the last side quests as well as to the improvement of the overall quality of the game. Earlier in the year, we also learned that the recording of the vocals for the English version had come to an end and that they had been done in British English.

Regarding development time, Hironobu Sakaguchi asked Naoki Yoshida how long production had started. If the producer did not have the right to disclose this information, he made a point of saying that the project started a long time ago with a small team and that there has been a lot of trial and error since it is an action oriented title. So the first stages started with a small team before seeing the numbers increase when the game entered the intensive development phase. Despite this, we can estimate that the production of the title began after the release in 2015 of Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward, the first expansion of the MMORPG, since we find on the project many developers who worked on it.

With all this information, one is therefore tempted to think that the game is already in a very advanced state, which is why so many players are hoping for a release date for next year. But during the 65th Final Fantasy XIV Live Producer Letter that aired last July, Naoki Yoshida has hinted that the next time we get official news on Final Fantasy XVI, players can get their hands on it soon after., whatever that means. For this reason, the producer prefers to avoid scattered revelations to favor a more complete presentation on the whole game.

In October 2020, Square Enix unveiled the official website of Final Fantasy XVI which allows us to learn a lot about its universe. Thereby, The action of the game takes place in a world called Valisthea, a land made up of gigantic crystalline formations called Mother Crystals around which nations have developed. Thanks to the aether they produce, the inhabitants of the surrounding regions are able to use magic. If the possession of a Mother Crystal by each of the Valisthean nations has long guaranteed a fragile peace, the latter now seems threatened by the advance of the “Black Scourge”.





As for the balance of power, most of the six nations that make up the world of Valisthea have an Emissary, simple mortals who welcome Primordials like Shiva, Titan or even Phoenix into their bodies and who are able to control them by taking their forms. However, each nation treats its Emissary differently. Some give them a leading role on the political level (the Archduchy of Rosalia or the Kingdom of Valœd) or military (the Holy Empire of Sangbrèque or the Republic of Dalméquie), while others hate them as the Kingdom of Iron while others do not like the Dominion of the Crystal.

In this universe, the player will follow the adventures of Clive Rosfield. While he is the oldest son of the Archduke of Rosalia, it is his younger brother, Joshua, who is revealed to be the Emissary of the Phoenix. Despite this, Clive still received the Primordial’s blessing, allowing him to use some of his fiery powers. Determined not to stand idly by, Clive wins the court fencing tournament, earning him the title of Guardian of Rosalia, tasked with protecting Joshua. The latter has a great admiration for his big brother who would have made a better Phoenix Emissary according to him. Despite his status, Joshua remains a nice shy and studious little boy who especially loves books and who treats all the subjects of the Archduchy with respect and kindness.

Finally, the official site also presents us Jill Warrick, a young girl from the Northern Territories entrusted to the court of Rosalia as a token of peace between the two countries which the Archduke considers his own daughter and which is very close to the two brothers. Unfortunately, we also learn that a tragedy will strike Joshua and Clive, the latter swearing to take revenge on Ifrit, a dark Primordial who seems to be at the origin of his misfortunes.

After Final Fantasy XV, Final Fantasy XVI will also offer action-oriented gameplay, as Naoki Yoshida has repeatedly said. As proof, the development team recruited a certain Ryota Suzuki at the rank of battle director. As a reminder, the latter was a designer on Devil May Cry 5, Game Designer Lead on Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen or Game Player Lead on Dragon’s Dogma. During his interview with Hironobu Sakaguchi, Naoki Yoshida took the opportunity to announce that the game will also have a skill tree. To reassure those who play Final Fantasy for the story, the producer said the game will feature an accessibility mode and elements that will allow the experience to be enjoyed the way everyone wants. However, we currently have no information regarding the title structure, whether it will be an open-world or not for example.

On the developer side, the most visible figure is obviously that of Naoki Yoshida, producer of the game while being director and producer of Final Fantasy XIV at the same time. After working on the Dragon Quest: Monster Battle series of arcade games in the Dragon Quest universe, he plays an important role in the MMO Dragon Quest X, never released outside of Japan. Thanks to this experience, he was chosen to take care of Final Fantasy XIV after the catastrophic release of version 1.0. He then decides to start the project from scratch to offer a version 2.0 in 2013 called A Realm Reborn. A successful choice given the current success of the MMO. To learn more about this story, we redirect you to your video entirely dedicated to the rebirth of FFXIV.

In reality, the game director is someone much less media since it is Hiroshi Takai. Present at Square Enix since 1991, he is best known for his work as a combat visual effects designer in the Romancing SaGa series but also in Final Fantasy XI Online. More recent, we know him as the director of The Last Remnant, a J-RPG under Unreal Engine developed for the Xbox 360, but especially for his central role in Final Fantasy XIV. As assistant director, the latter played the role of Naoki Yoshida’s right-hand man on the game’s overhaul and subsequent expansions. However, we note that after the release in 2015 of Heavensward, the game’s first expansion, it occupies a less and less important role on FFXIV, which surely corresponds to the start of production of Final Fantasy XVI.

Thus, we see that we find many members of the FFXIV development team in this FFXVI. It is therefore without too many surprises that the‘we can deduce that the screenwriter is surely Kazutoyo Maehiro who worked as Main Scenario Writer on A Realm Reborn and Heavensward. It is also found on many productions of Yasumi Matsuno and her universe of Ivalice such as Final Fantasy Tactics (as an event planner), Vagrant Story (as a main level designer and map director) or even Final Fantasy XII (in as a main battle system designer). Finally, in terms of the soundtrack, we would be tempted to think that we find Masayoshi Soken, known for his dantesque work on FFXIV, given the sounds we hear in the trailer. However, this information has not been confirmed.