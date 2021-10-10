Find us tomorrow to discover the Land Rover Defender 90 live

The Defender is a legendary machine, produced more than 2 million copies from 1948 to 2016 and of which Land Rover specifies that two thirds are still circulating. Its replacement, which appeared in 2020, has skillfully brought its typical silhouette up to date, making this car a toy for adults at the same time. The new Defender is a colossus that is close to 2 meters high and can easily exceed 5 meters in length, in its 110 version.







Two bodies are available: 90 (3 doors, 4.50 m long) and 110 (5 doors, 5.01 m). The catalog of engines is rich but systematically penalized by the economic penalty. Only the plug-in hybrid version escapes it thanks to its additional electric motor. Single ? Not quite. Land Rover had the good idea to offer a “utility” version of 2 places (2 + 1, in reality) to manage to dodge the penalty of € 30,000. The latter provides access to the range with a starting price set at € 57,600 for the 90 and € 62,000 for the 110.





The Defender 90 “Hard Top” is equipped with a 200hp 6-cylinder micro-hybrid diesel that we will put to the test through extensive on-road and off-road tests within the Forest Hill area. This version is also available with the long chassis (110) and can be combined, in addition to the 200, with the 250 and 300 hp versions of the 6-cylinder diesel.

Find us tomorrow live from Yvelines to discover it live.