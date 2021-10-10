Firefighters get the Dorville fire under control

The fight should have been over for the firefighters who have been fighting for several days daily against the smoldering fire in the Dorville waste reception center. But the fire started again this Saturday morning. And once again they had to fight to the end

FJO. with E. Stimpfling

updated on October 10, 2021 at 08:47 a.m.



They were rather confident at the beginning of the week when they diagnosed the end of the fire at the Dorville recycling center for this weekend. The firefighters must have been disillusioned this Saturday morning and again go out of their way to try to extinguish this fire, the fumes of which have inconvenienced residents for several days.

It was also in their presence that the SDIS officials who had traveled to the field to appreciate the work done by their troops, affirmed that they could shut it down definitively.

It is probably this cause of fire that is still lacking in the analysis of firefighters to the point of holding them in check for two weeks in the face of this fire.

Fire in Dorville



© E. Stimpfling

Lieutenant Jean-Michel Brisard, SDIS

© Guadeloupe

For residents, the situation cannot be worse since, like all Guadeloupeans, they have to deal with poor air quality in the context of the economy, which is added to these permanent odors to which they refuse to get used.













© E. Stimpfling

At the end of the day, the firefighters announced that they had succeeded in extinguishing the fire. After discussion with those in charge of operations, the firefighters advised him to invest in hydraulic extinguishing means and to provide in-house training for agents so that they could carry out the first interventions themselves in the event of a problem. starting fire …