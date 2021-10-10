follow the Nations League final with the Mbappé-Benzema-Griezmann trio

Find here all of our live #FOOT

: Imminent kick-off for this Nations League final!

: France-Spain prediction: Lens 2 – Real de Madrid 0Zut, it’s next year! Sorry !

: Good evening, my prognosis: 2-3

: Prediction level, I would say 2-2 after extra time and Spain’s victory on penalties …

: 2-0 for Spain ”, without any problem.

: Hello ! 3 -2 for Spain

: Good evening France 4 Spain 3 Goals! Have a good evening

: 1-0 for France 😉each winning nation against Belgium wins a trophy .. # 2018 # European cup 2021..and #now.

: My husband proposes 1-0 for Spain, I opt for 3-1 for France including 1 goal signed Benzema, cheap, and thank you in advance to Pierre for his comments which delight us whatever the result, 😉

: Penultimate round of predictions before the kick-off of the match 🙂

: It is 8 pm! We take stock of the news of this Sunday evening.

In 45 minutes, the kickoff of the League of Nations final between France and Spain. Blue side, return of Kimpembe and Tchouaméni in the starting XI of Didier Deschamps. The latest news is in our direct.

• No more plastic. From January 1, the plastic packaging for many fruits and vegetables. The list must be formalized on Tuesday in an implementing decree for the anti-waste law voted in January 2020.

Important demonstrations in several large Polish cities to mark the attachment to the European Union, after a decision of the Polish constitutional court calling into question the primacy of European law, the foundation of the EU.

Gérald Darmanin is calling for the negotiation of a treaty on migration issues with the United Kingdom, a country he accuses of not paying his share of the bill for protecting its border. We explain here the bickering between the French and the British on the migration issue.

: Usually, the fans ask the players for their shirts. Except this unconditional Benjamin Pavard, met by our special correspondent Denis Ménétrier near the San Siro stadium.

: And here is the composition of the Spanish team, with the … naturalized Frenchman Aymeric Laporte in central defense. The opportunity to unearth this old file, an interview with South West which dates from more than ten years ago. He declared there: “As I have made a commitment with the France team, it is no longer possible to play for Spain.” As they say, it’s only fools who don’t change their mind 😉

: The composition of the France team has just fallen. As expected, renewal of the system in 3-4-1-2, with two changes compared to the eleven who beat Belgium: Presnel Kimpembe reinstates the axis of defense in place of Lucas Hernandez, and Aurélien Tchouaméni replaces Adrien Rabiot in midfield, the Juventus player having tested positive for Covid-19.

: @Martian The match goes on M6 at 8:45 p.m., and I will take the opportunity to give the TV program for those who do not like the round ball 🙂 Rugby fans will be on Canal + at 9 pm to follow the Stade Français-Clermont match. Documentary enthusiasts have an appointment on France 5 to watch Le prix du sang, 20 years of French wars, which looks back on France’s commitment to theaters of operations abroad (at 8:55 p.m.). And film lovers, especially westerners, are invited to Arte to watch Johnny Guitar, with Joan Crawford (at 8:55 p.m.).

: Hey pierre. There is one thing I did not understand (COD 😉). The match is broadcast on which channel? Thank you.





: Huevos as a seumette for the Spaniards. Victory for France 1-0

: I try a 2-2 at the end of regulation time and a French victory 3-2 in extra time

: 2-1 for France. Obviously we have learned from the Swiss affair.

: New round of forecasts as the players of the France team arrived at the San Siro stadium. I remind you that the winner wins a live entry to his glory to be framed at home (we do not provide the impression, sorry).





: @Aglioecipolla A very hot follow-up, I promise! I also hope that the match will lend itself to it (and that you will be inspired in the comments). We will also benefit from the tweets of friend Denis Ménétrier who meets funny supporters around the stadium, when he does not slip one or two pre-match statistics.

: Ah well then if at the desk for the final there is Pierre I hesitate to turn on the TV! You promise us a good follow-up of the game ?! Best regards to all the editorial staff!

: 2-0 for the Blood and Gold!

: We will crush Spain 1-0, Griezmann goal for the 100th. Thank you FranceInfo

: Deschamps works miracles, France wins on penalties

: 3-2 for the 🇫🇷 Go to the Blues, put us in full the loops!

: 3 to 2 for Spain …. and low profile for egos!

: 4-2 for Spain.

: @Kat Let’s go, even if you know that our oracle Marianne Chenou left with hers. Apart from Jérôme Comin, who announces a Spanish 2-0 success, the rest of the editorial staff is unanimous on the victory of the Blues: Clément Parrot and Denis Ménétrier (2-1), David Perrault (3-2), Louisa Benchabane (1-0) and myself (2-2, victory for the Blues on penalties).

: Pierre, we heat the crystal balls ???

: Serious things are starting around the San Siro stadium, two hours before the kick-off of the final of the League of Nations France-Spain. Our journalist Denis Ménétrier prowls around the stadium.

: 18 hours ! Before the final of the League of Nations this evening, I offer you the top 3 of the League of the main titles of the news.

• No more plastic. From January 1, the plastic packaging for many fruits and vegetables. The list must be formalized on Tuesday in an implementing decree for the anti-waste law voted in January 2020.

Gérald Darmanin is calling for the negotiation of a treaty on migration issues with the United Kingdom, a country he accuses of not paying his share of the bill for protecting its border. We explain here the bickering between the French and the British on the migration issue.

H-3 before the kick-off of the final of the League of Nations between France and Spain. As an aperitif, Italy dominated Belgium on home soil (2-1) to grab third place.

: Originally, Seum is borrowed from Arabic (Maghrebian dialect for this case). In Arabic it means “venom” but in the Maghreb it is used to say “nervousness”

: The Belgians have it really bad, even 3 years later! But as Alfred de Musset said “Whatever the bottle, as long as you are drunk!” ! 🙂 And that goes for the Italians as well as the French!

: the Belgian seum reminds me when we said that France was world champion in friendly matches

: And I confirm that French expatriates must learn to deal with this “litigation”. It comes up regularly in discussions and you have to have your little kit of language elements to create de-escalation.

: In the comments, several of you tell me how this Franco-Belgian football dispute has degenerated outside the green rectangle.

: @Cdn I suggest that we start the game of predictions around 7 pm (the time that I ask theirs to my comrades as well as to our special correspondent Denis Ménétrier, the lucky one, who will experience the match in the stands).

: Pierre, do not you think paq that Spain will make a “Switzerland” this evening in the final of the League of Nations? ^^