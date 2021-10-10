Foot Mondial – Andy Delort celebrates his 30 years, Algeria spoils the party

Having decided to favor OGC Nice over the Algerian team, Andy Delort has put a lot of people on his back, and the striker may remember it for a long time.

Between Andy Delort and Djamel Belmadi, the rupture is total, the coach of the Algerian national team not having appreciated at all that the striker had refused to join the Fennecs for the match against Niger, that the Algerian formation won 6-1 against Niger on Friday night in qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. Before this match, and faced with Andy Delort’s choice to favor OGC Nice, where he signed during the last transfer window, Djamel Belmadi had been ruthless. ” We had a chat, this stuff doesn’t send by message and I reported it to him. I will not tell you all the content, it was very heated, there is no point in unpacking everything in the public square. I told him that’s not how we do it: “you are dealing with a nation, a country that has opened its arms to you”. I blamed him and his club “, Said the Algerian coach.

The victory against Niger having avoided a headlock, Andy Delort must now face a crowd of Algerian supporters, mad with rage at the attitude of the one who had done everything to be integrated into the Fennecs, with whom he had won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 even though he had just obtained the right to play for Algeria. And even if the Nice striker is familiar with the fact, he already has the Caen supporters who have never digested his behavior in 2016, and those of Montpellier have not appreciated his signing in Nice this summer, the calendar did not work in his favor, to say the least. Because this Saturday, OGC Nice used social networks to wish a happy birthday to its striker, Andy Delort celebrating his 30th birthday. The Riviera club opened the floodgates to comments at least aggressive against the striker. Because on the side of Algerian supporters, we no longer want to hear about the former Montpellier and we have made it known.





Having chosen to illustrate the photo of Andy Delort with the Nice Eagle, an Algerian supporter sent a first missile by replying to Nice: “ Gotta take off the eagle and put on a rat please “. And the deluge was just beginning for the Gym striker. ” 6/1 without you with bounedjah slimani mahrez fighouli and especially the little amoura … thank you for your cowardice “,” A little man, nothing more “,” What Andy Delort did to the Algerians is unspeakable … an absolute shame, there is nothing worse than playing with the hearts of people in matters of national team and love of the motherland, there is a people and a history behind, it is not an interim mission “,” Change your banner again and withdraw International @LesVerts the adventure is over for you! “,” If he was a real Algerian with the nif he would have had to speak up and explain his choices but as for Caen and Montpellier he keeps silent like a coward. I would have liked that he would like it would be the victory but no nothing », The messages follow one another and bear witness to the clear and clear divorce between the Algerian supporters and Andy Delort.

Can Andy Delort play the 2022 World Cup with Algeria?

It now remains if after the African Cup of Nations, that he will not play with Algeria at the beginning of the year 2022 following a decision taken with OGC Nice, Andy Delort can possibly return to the national team in the optics of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. If we read between the lines the words of Djamel Belmadi, it could well be that between the Riviera striker and the Fennecs the story is already over, the Algerian coach not being the type to let himself be led by the tip of the nose and being forced to make choices.