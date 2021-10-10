Football Ligue 1 – Pierre Ménès forced and forced to go to Cyril Hanouna

It is in the coming days that Pierre Ménès will launch his own website. And in this context the former star consultant of Canal + returned to his concerns of the last months and in particular his lunar visit to Cyril Hanouna.

The fans of Pierre Ménès, and they are still numerous, await the great return of the snipper dismissed by Canal + last June after the revelations on his behavior against several female journalists of the encrypted channel. This story exploded on March 21 on the occasion of the broadcast of Marie Portolano’s documentary, which had however cut the sequences during which Pierre Ménès justified his behavior against the latter, but also against Isabelle Moreau. In the aftermath of these revelations, and in the face of strong criticism that had fallen on him, Pierre Ménès came live on Cyril Hanouna’s show, “ Do not touch My TV To make his voice heard.

🗣 “I do not wish you that something like that falls on your face and that 25 hours later you find yourself facing @Cyrilhanouna and his attorneys to justify you. I didn’t want to do this show! ” @PierreMenes looks back on his passage in @TPMP. #EstelleMidi 🕛 pic.twitter.com/Y36fR8MFrH – Estelle Midi (@EstelleMidi) October 8, 2021

A passage on C8, channel of the Bolloré group to which also belongs Canal +, which had turned into disaster despite questions considered by everyone to be rather “complacent”. While we expected a mea culpa from Pierre Ménès, the latter was on the contrary rather incisive having to justify his behavior and in particular his gesture on Marie Portolano, namely to have raised her skirt before touching her buttocks, this in front of part of the Canal Football Club audience. ” I have no memory of this show and this scene, I specify that it was the last CFC before my operation, I had the mask of the dead, I was not in my condition normal ”, explained Pierre Ménès, before putting it on the back of a moral rigor which had become excessive in 2021. An exit which had not made Cyril Hanouna jump.





Pierre Ménès was not “in his normal state”

We know the rest, Canal + and Pierre Ménès agreed to an amicable divorce by means of a large check paid by the encrypted channel to its former consultant, the sum of 500,000 euros having been mentioned to settle this case. Deprived of an antenna, the most famous football consultant in France has therefore chosen to launch his own media, which will be launched on October 12. A few days before this great launch, Pierre Ménès was on promotion in his friend Estelle Denis’ program on RMC. And this was obviously the opportunity to come back to this story, and in particular his somewhat surreal passage with Cyril Hanouna.

This evening Pierre Ménès will express himself exclusively in #TPMP after the documentary has been broadcast #I’mNotA Slut. We will also show all the images that have not been broadcast. Appointment at 7:10 p.m. live – Cyril Hanouna (@Cyrilhanouna) March 22, 2021

Asked by Thierry Moreau, former Touche pas à mon Poste and now present in the program of the companion of Raymond Domenech, about his participation in the Hanouna program, Pierre Ménès defended himself and above all made it known that he did not want to come to TPMP the day after the broadcast of Marie Portolano’s documentary. ” I do not wish you that something like that falls on your face overnight, it happens on a Sunday at 6 p.m., and that 25 hours later you find yourself facing Hanouna and his prosecutors to justify you. You know this show, you participated in it. Well, I didn’t want to do this show! “, Launched Pierre Ménès, who obviously immediately alienated the battalion of” fanzouzes “, at the same time as many Internet users, dismayed that he has this time put all this on the back of social networks.