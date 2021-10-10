For Jake Gyllenhaal, filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was “torture”

For Jake Gyllenhaal, filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston for The Good Girl (2002) was not necessarily a piece of cake. The actor even pushed the line by speaking of “torture”! But joking aside, the star recalls that filming this type of scene is often not glamorous.





“Strangely, the love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30 or 50 people watching. It doesn’t turn me on, so most of the time it’s oddly mechanical. It’s a dance – you do a choreography for the camera ”, he lamented during a passage in the Howard Stern Show.

But for Jake Gyllenhaal, these scenes were all the more difficult to deal with since he had a crush on the actress at the time!

The savior cushion

Suddenly, the memories that Jake Gyllenhaal keeps of these moments of intimacy are a bit hazy. However, he recalls that Jennifer Aniston used the cushion technique – which boils down to putting a cushion between the actors where contact could be a problem – to facilitate the imitation of hot lovemaking. An idea that came from the star of Friends.

“Actually, I think it was a suggestion from Jennifer. I think she kindly offered it before we started. She said something like, “I’m putting a pillow here”. That’s all she said, I think I remember it, ”he continued. Obviously, Jake Gyllenhaal is still troubled by this episode!