for Maréchal, it will be necessary “perhaps”, “at a given moment”, “to know who is in the best position”

For her part, the candidate of the National Rally assured Sunday on BFM TV not to be worried “at all” by a potential candidacy of the polemicist.

Marion Maréchal puts the feet in the dish. Invited Saturday on CNews, the former FN deputy of Vaucluse ruled that two candidacies, that of Marine Le Pen and that – potential – by Eric Zemmour, would complicate a victory for his “camp” in 2022. “What is certain is that, perhaps, it will be necessary to ask the question at some point of knowing who is in the best position”, she explained. “This campaign, time will tell, but it is obvious that by having two candidates, things seem a little more complicated to me”, underlined the niece of the candidate of the RN. His grandfather, Jean-Marie Le Pen had gone further, by declaring to World last week that “If Eric is the best placed candidate of the national camp, of course, I will support him”.

“He is not very interested in the end of the month of the French”

This hypothesis of an agreement between Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour depending on the evolution of the campaign is, for the time being, not relevant. On the set of BFM TV Sunday noon, the candidate of the National Rally claimed not to be “at all” worried by the candidacy of Eric Zemmour. “Not worried by conviction and not worried by experience”, she assured. Before attacking his competitor: “He is not very interested, at least if I am to believe his statements, at the end of the month of the French and I have a social sensitivity which is undoubtedly more important ”.

The RN candidate also believes that she is still “Best placed” to beat his “Only opponent” : Emmanuel Macron. A Harris Interactive poll released last week by Challenges however gave Eric Zemmour potentially in the second round ahead of Marine Le Pen (17 to 18% against 15 to 16%). A first since … in eight years.

