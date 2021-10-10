Formula 1 | Alonso apologizes to Schumacher and feeds regrets

Fernando Alonso had much to be disappointed with at the arrival of the Turkish Grand Prix, which he finished a distant 16th place. The Alpine F1 driver started fifth and could hope for a good result.

After a good start which saw him reach up to Pierre Gasly, while Sergio Pérez passed inside, he was struck by the French before returning to the track at the back of the peloton (photo). Subsequently, in the same lap, Alonso collided with Mick Schumacher.

The Spaniard gets away with two penalty points, in addition to the 5 second penalty he had to respect. These are his first penalty points since his return. After this incident, he failed to move back into the peloton and failed to strategically shift to come back up.

“The conditions were very tricky and slippery today” notes the double world champion. “We unfortunately had two crashes affecting our race.”





“Pierre was stuck in the corner and hit the back of my car, and I’m sorry for Mick for hitting his car in the fourth corner. I tried to pass, but it was very hard to see everything. the world under these conditions. “

“We were unlucky and it’s a shame we weren’t able to capitalize on our excellent grid position. Nonetheless, the team still scored a point and now we look to Austin for a chance to get to know there. more success. “