Formula 1 | Hamilton or Verstappen? F1 bosses give their prognosis

Team managers attending the Turkish Grand Prix press conference in Istanbul on Friday were asked about their prognosis for the drivers’ world championship.

The fight is intensifying between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, and each has given their opinion or preference on the upcoming outcome of this hotly contested championship, as the two drivers are separated by two points after two races.

Franz Tost, the director of AlphaTauri, obviously relies on the pilot of the Red Bull house: “Personally, I clearly hope it will be Max Verstappen.”

On the side of Ferrari, which is witnessing this fight from a distance, Laurent Mekies is struggling to find a favorite: “It’s hard to say, it’s a good fight. There’s a two or three point gap after 15 races. It’s nice to see. It looks like Max has more speed in the last few races but that will be an intense struggle until the end. “

Otmar Szafnauer, director of Aston Martin F1, is also shared: “Very difficult to predict, they are close and they are two very great drivers. Lewis is very experienced, he knows how to win championships. Max is very fast so we will see.”





Williams manager Jost Capito is also in the dark, but follows this fight with pleasure: “It’s unpredictable, I don’t spend too much time thinking about it because we have our problems. I like it but when you’re on the pit wall, you think about what’s going on with your cars. race, sometimes I have to ask them who won. “

Haas F1 manager Günther Steiner is very concise in his prognosis: “Max. I keep it short. I say Max is the driver to beat.”

Finally, Frédéric Vasseur is also in the dark. The director of Alfa Romeo is however the only one to judge that reliability could have a role in the outcome of this duel: “It’s tight, one of the topics will be reliability, we saw Lewis get a new engine and will be penalized.”

“There will be a penalty and that could be a game-changer in the championship because it’s very tight. Every little event could decide the championship. But I would say Lewis.”