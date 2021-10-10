Formula 1 | Turkey: F1 race live in Istanbul

As last year, the rain invited itself on this Sunday morning on the Istanbul circuit, theater of the Turkish Formula 1 Grand Prix. After qualifying disputed on a dry track, the race promises new evolving conditions to one hour of departure.

Although the rain has stopped falling, the cold prevents the asphalt from drying out quickly, and the slick tires from working if it is not perfectly dry. Unlike last year, however, the Turkish circuit offers very high grip, which should make it less risky to ride on a wet track during the race.

Valtteri Bottas starts from pole position ahead of Max Verstappen, while the second row consists of Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly. Fernando Alonso is fifth at the start ahead of Sergio Pérez. Lando Norris and Lance Stroll follow ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Sebastian Vettel.

Lewis Hamilton starts 11th after setting the fastest time in qualifying and receiving a penalty of 10 places. He shares the sixth row with Esteban Ocon. The last row is occupied by Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo, who both received a new power unit, which penalized them.

13:32: Max Verstappen told his team on the grid-setting lap that conditions were “perfect for the intermediate tires”. So these are the ridged gums that the 20 pilots will have at the start.

13:35: The lack of rain did not allow the track to really dry out, as the asphalt was soaked with water on the Istanbul circuit. Alpine F1 sporting director Marcin Budkowski explains that he believes the circuit will remain largely wet for much of the race.

13:48: A quarter of an hour from the start, it is drizzling lightly on the circuit and the air temperature is 18 degrees. That of the track is 16 degrees, which will complicate the grip for the pilots.

1:58 p.m .: All the pilots therefore set off on intermediate tires, as planned for an hour!

2:01 p.m .: During the formation lap, Pierre Hamelin, Pierre Gasly’s engineer, told him that the conditions should remain the same throughout the race, thus confirming what Budkowski said earlier.

Departure : Good start for Bottas and Verstappen who keep their places! Behind, Alonso was sent into a spin but instantly returned to 17th place.

Round 1: Bottas takes off ahead of Verstappen and Leclerc, Pérez is fourth ahead of Gasly and Norris, then Stroll and Tsunoda. Hamilton gained two places at the start.

Round 2: Alonso is 16th ahead of Sainz and Ricciardo, and the three men gain a position after a mistake by Mick Schumacher!

Round 3: The replay of the start shows that it was Gasly who hit Alonso, who had made a good start. Schumacher’s mistake was actually a spin on Alonso’s harpooning.

Round 4: Bottas keeps a second and a half ahead of Verstappen, and Leclerc is two seconds behind Red Bull. Pérez calls at 1 ”8 and has the same lead over Gasly. For the moment, Hamilton is still stuck behind Tsunoda. Sainz and Ricciardo have passed Alonso.

Round 5: The gaps are stable at the start of the race, where everyone seems to be playing it safe while the tires are still in good condition. Sainz takes 15th place at the expense of George Russell.

Round 6: An investigation is open for the Gasly / Alonso crash, and another for the Alonso / Schumacher incident. Sainz continues his strong comeback, overtaking Kimi Räikkönen.

Round 7: Tsunoda continues to defend against the onslaught of Hamilton! The Japanese driver occupies the entire track and keeps the advantage for eighth place.

Round 8: Bottas is 2 ”3 ahead of Verstappen and 4” 1 over Leclerc. It’s done for Hamilton who overtakes Tsunoda from the outside, superb maneuver!

Round 9: Gasly is penalized by 5 seconds for the start incident. The commissioners have yet to rule on Alonso but a penalty is expected to follow. Hamilton passed Stroll and was seventh.

Round 10: The 5 second penalty for Alonso is also confirmed, he and Gasly will have to apply them during their pit stop. Sainz moved up to 11th position while Ricciardo and Alonso are still stuck in 16th and 17th positions.





Round 11: Bottas is almost 3 seconds ahead of the lead and explains over the radio that there is “no dry line or dry areas yet” on the track. It is likely that two stints will be needed in intermediates, before possibly an end in slicks. After passing Norris to finish sixth, Hamilton clocked the fastest lap.

Round 12: Hamilton sets another fastest lap in the race! He rolls 8 tenths faster than Bottas, 1 second faster than Verstappen, 1 “8 faster than Gasly who is in front of him, and 2” 7 faster than Norris, which he has just passed.

Round 14: The lead gap is 3.66 between Bottas and Verstappen. Hamilton came back on Gasly, and Sainz passed Vettel not without touching the Aston Martin. Hamilton passed Gasly even before the end of the lap.

Round 16: Bottas lost some time on Verstappen but kept a 3 second lead. Leclerc is 2 “4 behind the Dutchman and 6” 2 ahead of Pérez. Hamilton makes the effort behind the Mexican and comes back to 5.5. But Hamilton complains about a damaged tire in the front right, and engineers from his rivals confirm that part of the tire tread is almost smooth !

Round 18: Unlike Hamilton, Verstappen preserved his tires and set the lap record. Bottas also accelerated and turned a tenth behind the Red Bull driver. Hamilton, however, managed to get back on Pérez, he was at 4 ”8. Sainz was ninth after passing Tsunoda.

Round 19: Bottas took the fastest lap in the race, Verstappen improved and the gap remained at 3 seconds at the start of the lap. But Verstappen managed to regain nearly half a second from Verstappen on this 19th lap and reduced the gap to 2.5 after a mistake by Bottas.

Round 20: The first six turn at a very close pace, with 4 tenths of a lap between them. Hamilton continues to climb on Pérez and signs the best lap in this 20th loop.

Round 21: McLaren asks Ricciardo, still stuck in 16th place, if he could be better with new midsize tires. The first strategic decisions are approaching, and McLaren could test this change on Ricciardo before validating it for Norris. The Australian returns at the end of the 21st lap.

Round 22: Tsunoda went off the track at turn 1 and started 13th again. In front, Leclerc accelerates and seizes the fastest lap in the race at the end of this 22nd loop.

Round 23: Leclerc climbed 2 seconds behind Verstappen, who was himself two seconds behind Bottas. Hamilton was 3 seconds behind Pérez, while Ricciardo was unable to go any faster with his new intermediate tires, which were visibly too grooved with the track drying out.

Round 25: Gasly announces more rain on turn 9!

Round 26: Hamilton also confirmed a little more rain, the drizzle intensified and it could therefore be that the hope of slick tires at the end of the race was definitely gone.

Round 27: Sainz wants to make just one stop, but the weather is going to be crucial for that. The tires are starting to overheat but it is far too early to put on the slicks. If the riders have to put on new intermediates again and the rain does not come back afterwards, a second stop will have to be made at the end of the race. Strategy is going to be crucial.

Round 28: There is now a 4 second gap between Bottas and Verstappen, and Leclerc still keeps pace with the Red Bull driver. Pérez collapsed a bit in time and Hamilton was 2 seconds away. Vettel thinks that the slick tires can be put on at the end of the race.

Round 29: We reach halfway and Bottas is still leading from the start. Leclerc returns a little to Verstappen, like Hamilton to Pérez. Mazepin closed the door on Hamilton as the blue flags were waved. The Haas pilot makes another very dangerous maneuver, and it is reasonable to assume that a penalty will drop.

Round 31: Hamilton came within a second of Pérez, while Vettel and Ocon battled for tenth. The German remains in front of the Alpine F1 driver.

Round 32: Bottas complains of sudden loss of grip at the rear. Alonso stops and purges his 5 second penalty before setting off again on intermediate tires.

Round 33: Sainz announces that it is raining more now, without the lap times dropping. The weather conditions are still very difficult, but Alonso cannot save time with its new intermediates, which have too many grooves for a dry track.