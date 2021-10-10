France-Belgium: a supporter of the Blues attacked for the jersey of Jules Koundé

The story of his misadventure went around the web … before coming back to the ears of the French defender Jules Koundé himself. On Wednesday, a supporter of the France team who came to witness the victory of the Blues in the semifinals of the League of Nations against Belgium (3-2) in Turin was attacked. The reason ? It is this football fan who animates a YouTube channel which explains it in a “thread” having collected 17,500 likes and more than 10,000 retweets: “At the end of the match, I unfurl a ‘Koundé your jersey’ banner and a Sevilla flag, he gives it to me personally. I don’t have time to hide it that someone attacks me to steal it. “, he writes, by broadcasting the videos of the assault on which we see that he is molested by several individuals.

In this posted story, the supporter explains that he intends to file a complaint, says to himself “extremely disappointed“and warns that the tunic could well end up on sale … But it is not on an auction site that he sees the Sevillan jersey again. He ends up finding traces of Jules Koundé’s jersey in a Snapchat video posted by a rapper Mehdi YZ. While showing off the jersey, the Marseille artist explains that he is not the author of the theft, then in this other video, he assures that he was there “in the wrong place at the wrong time” but that he did “hands and feet to find the jersey” and offers the victim of the assault to return the famous tunic to him. Contact was made between the two protagonists of this story which has been traced back to Jules Koundé himself.