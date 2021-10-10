More

    France Espoirs: Eduardo Camavinga package

    Serbia U21



      12/10


      France U21

    After the withdrawal of Melvin Bard, Eduardo Camavinga was also forced to give up, before the meeting of the France Espoirs team against Serbia next Tuesday. Touched in the foot, the midfielder of Real Madrid had been preserved Friday during the meeting of Sylvain Ripoll’s men against Ukraine (5-0), as part of the qualifications for Euro 2023.


    Victim of a bruise on his left foot, Eduardo Camavinga is forfeited for the rest of the Hopes rally. After a final point made this evening with the medical staff of the selection, the Madrid midfielder will not be sufficiently recovered for Tuesday’s match against Serbia at Stadion FK Partizan in Belgrade. He will therefore leave the gathering tomorrow morning and will not be replaced. », Announced the France Espoirs team via a press release.


