France-Spain – Nations League: Karim Benzema looks to Qatar 2022: “Go for the World Cup”

It was still under a shower of confetti that the adventure of the Blues ended. This was already the case at the Luzhniki stadium in 2018. France has resumed its good habits after a summer ended in a night of regret and frustration in Bucharest. These Blues know how to win. They have the recipe. And this final victory in the Nations League, if it remains rather anecdotal from a strict point of view of the prize list, re-engages a virtuous circle and replaces the world champions among the teams that really matter. It also distills the idea that the Euro was only an accident, certainly spectacular.

“No, I have no more regrets today compared to the Euro, commented Didier Deschamps. It’s past, it’s behind. Everything shouldn’t be thrown in the trash either. “And this course between Piedmont and Lombardy, this Italian renaissance, accredits the thesis that he has defended since his media return in August: it is above all the air hole facing Switzerland that plunged the Blues into the dark .

Springboard to Qatar

“There was no lack of confidence, continued the coach. The players have proven that they are always at the top level. In September, we had two draws, okay. We put young people like Tchouaméni or Théo Hernandez without the level of the team suffering. The best vitamin is to win titles. “Fatally, defeating Belgium and Spain boosts ambitions and the hungry Karim Benzema, who won his first selection trophy this Sunday, does not need more to remind the basics.

“This team is very, very strong, never let go, he explained to the microphone of M6. It is the sign of great teams, to be patient, not to panic and to wait for the right moment. We will first take advantage of this trophy and go for the World Cup“Because that is what it is all about: aiming for Qatar and the defense of the most beautiful trophy that exists. After the gadin of June, this League of Nations is the stepping stone or even the springboard towards this ultimate quest.

