France team – Antoine Griezmann sends a message to Lilian Thuram

Antoine Griezmann should honor against Spain this Sunday evening his 100th selection with the France team. Lilian Thuram’s record is in sight, and the Atlético striker still feels in great shape.

March 5, 2014. Antoine Griezmann makes his first appearance with the France team in the A. A little more than seven years later, he will know his 100th selection, this Sunday against Spain in the final of the Nations League. He will join a closed circle by passing this symbolic bar composed among others of his teammates, Hugo Lloris (133) and Olivier Giroud (110), Zinédine Zidane (108) and the record holder, Lilian Thuram (142). Does he think about the record? ” Why not. I know that physically I’m holding up. I’m in great shape so we’ll see ”, assumed number 7 in Telefoot. Since his first match with the Blues, Antoine Griezmman has participated in 99 of the 103 matches of the France team. A statistic which proves his impressive consistency. Antoine Griezmann also scored 41 goals, making him the third highest scorer in the history of the selection tied with Michel Platini, nine small points behind Thierry Henry, the record holder.





“Longevity, and it’s not just playing matches, look at its efficiency”

At a press conference, Didier Deschamps was full of praise for the one who is considered his darling: “Longevity, and it’s not just playing matches. Look at his efficiency, through the goals he scores and the goals he has scored. He was fortunate not to have had any physical problems, I hope that will continue. Since he arrived, since Euro 2016, he’s a high-performance player ”, noted the coach of the France team. Antoine Griezmann has a great opportunity to win a second title with the France team this Sunday evening, for his 100th.