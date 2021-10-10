France team – France-Spain, the terrible fear of the federation

The League of Nations is probably not the most prestigious of international competitions, but in the meantime, it is a title that is within reach of the Blues this Sunday. And of the Spanish selection as well.

In full revival, the formation of Luis Enrique manages to seduce. After an interesting Euro, La Roja took his revenge on Italy, and is measured against France with his youth and his game still licked even if it is less focused on “tiki-taka”. Nevertheless, the discontent is mounting in the country and in particular in the capital. In Madrid, it is estimated that Luis Enrique plays a little too much of his Barcelona fiber, and clearly abuses by making or even not selecting any player of Real Madrid. On social networks, discussions become heated to the point of seeing “aficionados” announce their preference for the France team, which includes the former Madrid native Raphaël Varane, the current star of the merengue team Karim Benzema, and can -being the galactic future with Kylian Mbappé. The panic is such that the Spanish selection made a solemn appeal for unity before the match, explaining that everyone should be behind La Roja.

The Madrilenians with the Blues?

🏆 Una FINAL continental no se juega todos los días.

🙌🏻 Con 4⃣7⃣ millones de voces animando luciendo el rojo y gualda en sus mejillas, vistiendo su camiseta y cantando cada ocasión, el primer gol para conquistar la #NationsLeague ya es nuestro. 🤗 ¡VAMOS, AFICIÓN!# VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/kqHRwQ2z94 – Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 10, 2021

“ A continental final is not played every day. With 47 million voices wearing red and gold on their cheeks, donning the outfit and singing at every opportunity, the first goal to go for the League of Nations is ours. “, Launched the Spanish selection, with a clip asking for full support for La Roja before the final this Sunday against France. Obviously, some supporters still have to choose their camp, the divisive choices of Luis Enrique not being in the eyes of some supporters of Real, and they are numerous, not understandable.