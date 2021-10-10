France team – Kylian Mbappé has a problem to settle, and he will be king of France

Author of a huge match against Belgium, Kylian Mbappé will be keen to do the same against Spain in the Nations League. But the striker of the Blues and PSG must try to change.

The week that will end with the France-Spain final in Milan will probably remain engraved in the memory of Kylian Mbappé for a long time, especially if the Blues win the League of Nations. Since the defeat of PSG last Sunday in Rennes, Mbappé occupies the media space, since the tricolor star from Paris has granted two very long interviews before giving way to his mother the media. Sometimes contested with the tricolor jersey, we remember what he had taken after the elimination of France at the Euro, Kylian Mbappé silenced all the critics on the occasion of the success snatched by the team of Didier Deschamps against Belgium. Everything is going for the best before this final against Spain, or almost. Amazed by the talent of the French striker, Bixente Lizarazu believes that Kylian Mbappé would waste nothing by making an effort to better share with the entire locker room, and why not become the real boss of the France team.





Kylian Mbappé, boss of the Blues?

In the sports daily, the 1998 world champion advises his 2018 counterpart. “En blue, Kylian Mbappé knows how to behave as an attacking leader on the ground as against Belgium he sounded the revolt. We have already seen also that by being more collective he lost nothing in the change. His partners have even more fun playing with him and his game is more difficult for his opponents to read. He must continue to cultivate this state of mind. Over time, he may even go even further by learning to become the leader that we listen to, the unifier that we follow. For this, he will have to worry more about the well-being of each of his partners in the privacy of the locker room. Going to your teammates, taking an interest in them, trying to understand them is important for creating a bond. By having a taste for others, a player of his level develops collective strength and team spirit “, Notes Bixente Lizarazu, who knows what it is to be around a star in his locker room and believes that Kylian Mbappé can become the real boss of France.