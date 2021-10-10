Frances Haugen, whistleblower: towards more censorship?

“Whistleblower on the dangers of the social network Facebook”, here is the new track from Frances Haugen, 37-year-old American, in the news. Computer engineer, graduated with an MBA from Harvard University, went through Google and Pinterest, the young woman spent a little more than two years within the giant Facebook before leaving it last May, taking with her thousands of incriminating internal documents. She criticizes, in fact, the social network created by Mark Zuckerberg for prioritizing profit over the safety and well-being of its users. Yes, business is business.

After feeding the Wall Street Journal for a series of surveys (“The Facebook Files”) published between September 13 and October 3, 2021, she was invited, with her face uncovered, to the much-watched television magazine 60 minutes (chain CBS News) and heard for three and a half hours, this Tuesday, October 5, 2021, by a committee of the US Senate.

During his interviews, two main topics were raised. First, and with good reason, the devastating role Instagram * plays on young girls. Internal studies of Facebook reveal the very harmful effects of this social network, based on the “retouched” image: in 13.5% of teenage girls, Instagram accentuates thoughts of a suicidal nature, in 17%, it increases the problems of food. To this must be added dependence, reinforced by the algorithm of the social network which promotes commitment and therefore the time spent. However, no dissuasive measure is practiced on this young audience, perceived as a future source of income.

Second, and more controversial, the role of Facebook in the fight against disinformation. Frances Haugen claims the company is deliberately lying to the public and its investors when it says it is fighting “Hate speech, violence and false information”. The young woman confesses her ideological bias: she agreed to join the social network on the condition of being able to work against the “Fake news”, having ” lost a close friend, fell into conspiracy “. At the California headquarters of Facebook, Frances Haugen therefore rallied, in 2019, the “Civic Integrity” department which will work, in particular, on the presidential elections of November 2020. It is therefore to his team that we owe the deletion, on the Facebook platform, information revealed by the New York Post as to the Hunter Biden affair and unfavorable to the Democratic candidate.





However, once Joe Biden is elected, Facebook backpedals and dissolves the “Civic Integrity” cell, which is not profitable enough. Frances Haugen feels this as a “Betrayal of democracy”. Because the original Facebook algorithm would amplify the “Disinformation phenomenon” by recommending similar highly engaging content to its users. According to her, it is this flashback that allowed the violent events of the Capitol on January 6.

During her congressional hearing, Frances Haugen was unanimously praised for her courage, such as David against Goliath. Democratic Senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, called her “Catalyst” to make Mark Zuckerberg react. However, on the subject of “false information”, it is clear that many Facebook accounts continue to be deleted or whose content is censored as long as they go against the doxa.

So what are the prospects? If Congress moves in the direction of the young woman, especially because of Instagram’s problem with young audiences, it could urge Facebook to legally take more restrictive measures. Presumably, censorship will be tightened. It’s a safe bet that the social network, which also has WhatsApp and Messenger, is now only dedicated to political correctness; users looking for new places of exchange will turn to more free platforms (Telegram, Signal, Gettr…).

* Facebook bought Instagram in 2012