French team – Karim Benzema, a France-Spain final for the Ballon d’Or?

In the race for the Ballon d’Or 2021, Karim Benzema could seriously increase his chances by winning the Nations League with France against Spain this Sunday in San Siro.

In recent years, Karim Benzema has probably thought that he would end his long and incredible career without a single major title with the France team, his shelving having deprived him of the 2018 World Cup. Yes but here it is, Didier Deschamps has changed all this, and the tricolor striker of Real Madrid has found the path of Clairefontaine and the Blues. Everyone thought that the Euro could perhaps make it possible to write this first line on its international charts, but that was not the case. Even as he is in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2021, Karim Benzema knows well that the Nations League is not a major competition, but a trophy is a trophy, and if he helps France to add in its showcase, then KB9 will score points in the battle for the most prestigious individual trophy of the year.

Author of an excellent match against Belgium, Karim Benzema will be all the more expected this Sunday evening as Didier Deschamps’ team will face Luis Enrique’s Spain, and on the other side of the Pyrenees the former Lyonnais is now considered one of the stars of La Liga, if not the biggest star. Karim Benzema therefore has a lot to prove and that is good, he loves it. Just as he desires more than anything to win the Ballon d’Or, as he recognized on Friday when his name was unveiled by France-Football as being in the list of the 30 footballers competing for the 2021 edition of which we will know the final winner on November 29 in Paris.





Benzema wants the Ballon d’Or and says it loud and clear

Asked about this quest for the Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema fully assumed his desire to have it in his hands next month. ” It’s always nice to be nominated in the top 30 players in the world. Afterwards, it’s a goal all the time. For me, a football player must have this Golden Ball in his head to be able to come out of big games, win games, show things on the pitch for the public. Because we footballers play on the pitch to give emotions to people, to our families, to the supporters. So of course it’s a goal, all the time, like every footballer », Said the striker of the team of France and Real Madrid.

Benzema: “I will do everything in my power to get the Ballon d’Or and achieve what I dreamed of.” @ m6info pic.twitter.com/Np7aCwjkhc – Real Madrid FR 🇵🇸 (@FranceRMCF) October 9, 2021

Against Spain, Karim Benzema will probably play big, but everyone has confidence in the performance of the striker tricolor. ” It is a privilege to train with Karim. It is an example of longevity, but a short example, too, for the team (…) his stats speak for him, and it shows how important he is to the team. He’s one of the best players in the world “, Explained Hugo Lloris, captain of the Blues, on the eve of the final of the League of Nations. Karim Benzema must therefore finish the work with the France team in order to take one more step towards this Ballon d’Or, which he has probably never been so close to. The jury of journalists who must now vote to award the trophy will probably be in front of its television this Sunday evening from 8:45 p.m. for this important France-Spain in more than one way.