from “Far West” to “La bicyclette”, a look back at his ten cult songs

Rarely has an artist pursued acting and singer careers with the same excellence. Before becoming the Caesar of Rosalie, where the Vincent of François, Paul and the others, Yves Montand was first of all a formidable singer, a performer with an undeniable charisma that remains in all memories. Take a look back at 10 songs that marked his career and French heritage.

1 “In the plains of the Far West” (1945)

After having started at the Alcazar in Marseille, his childhood town, the young Ivo Livi who became Yves Montand arrived in Paris in 1944. His first real success was this song dedicated to the cowboys he venerated in American films. An operetta Far West far from the realism of John Ford or Sergio Leone, but which at the end of the war immediately finds its audience. The American dream sung by the Frenchy gouailleur, in the tradition of Charles Trenet and Maurice Chevalier.

2 “The dead leaves” (1946)

The following year, Montand played in The doors of the night by Marcel Carné. The flagship song of the film is a poem by Prévert set to music by Joseph Kosma, and sung by Irène Joachim. But there is this scene where the melody is played by a vagabond on the harmonica and then hummed by Yves Montand.

Taking it back to his repertoire, the singer will perform it for years in front of cold rooms. Then, around 1949, it took off: Dead leaves become the prototype of a new French song. Covered countless times in different musical styles, become a jazz standard, adapted in English with the title Autumn leaves and performed by the greatest artists, it is undoubtedly one of the most famous songs in the French repertoire.

Just 40 years ago, in October 1981, Yves Montand made a triumphant return to the Olympia stage, and his interpretation of Dead leaves remains one of the most beautiful of his career.

3 “In Paris” (1948)

At all times, French song has naturally praised its capital. Montand’s repertoire is no exception, and the singer even recorded a disc entirely devoted to Paris in 1953, Yves Montand sings Paris. But as early as 1948, he included in his singing tour In Paris by Francis Lemarque. The piece becomes a great standard for French song, Montand’s repertoire and songs about Paris. She appears among others in the film Paris is still singing.

4 “When a soldier” (1952)

In 1952, it is again a song by Francis Lemarque which will bring a certain notoriety to Montand, but this time against a background of controversy. We are in the middle of the Indochina war and anti-militarist words do not reach everyone.

Drummer Roger Paraboschi of the Yves Montand orchestra at that time recalls precisely an incident that occurred in Lyon: “After the show, the musicians left discreetly from behind. Montand asked me to come out with him through the front door. In front of the theater, groups of paratroopers with their red berets were waiting. There were only two or three cops. . Montand came out like a lord, he passed through the threatening crowd. No one dared to flinch “.

The violence of the reactions intensifies over the turns of songs. Montand is even threatened with death. To stop the bleeding, state radio banned the broadcast of the song. Two years later, Boris Vian will meet the same fate with The deserter.

5 “Planter Café” (1956)

In addition to his anti-militarist positions, Yves Montand also displays left-wing political convictions and several of the texts he interprets are in solidarity with the working-class condition. In some circles, this earned him the nickname of “singing proletarian”. He even goes beyond the French borders and expresses himself on the workers of all continents, in particular those of the colonies in the coffee plantations with these words of Eddy Marnay on music of Emil Stern.

6 “The neighbor’s cat” (1958)

In the same anti-establishment vein, this Neighbor’s cat is a manifest pamphlet on the bourgeoisie which maintains its animals in luxury while the popular classes toil, or the youth is sacrificed. Mimicry to support, Montand deploys all his talents as an actor to mock virulence and sarcasm a certain vision of society.





7 “The song” (1961)

A lighter piece, which has become a staple in Montand’s repertoire. The song evokes a delightfully retro France and reminds us that the artist has always been anchored in the music hall. At the start of the sixties, when the explosion of yéyé was on the rise, Montand reaffirmed his attachment to traditional songs with the album Rehearse your refrain which contains several titles on this theme: The song of Bilbao, Three little musical notes, the title track, and this ditty who “to Presley is wrong “ and may appear old-fashioned today, but retains all its old-fashioned charm.

8 “Angelina” (1962)

The singer remembers being Ivo Livi when he released the record Yves Montand canta in italiano (“Yves Montand sings in Italian”) in 1962. There he took up traditional tunes from his country of origin, including the famous anti-fascist song Bella ciao, but also this very beautiful romance Angelina. The revolutionary also knew how to play crooners and speak to ladies’ ears.

9 “Syracuse / Durango” (1964)

And charming question, Montand was never the last to use his velvet voice. In 1964 he resumed Syracuse by Bernard Dimey and Henri Salvador. But, even more than the Italian, he ventures into English. First in 1960 playing in The billionaire, and singing Let’s make love with Marilyn … figuratively and literally. Then, during his last tour in 1982, he adapted Syracuse in English, which becomes Durango. The singer is even more crooned than ever. In 1983 even released a disc Montand in english which brings together more than a dozen of his anglicized songs.

10 “The bicycle” (1968)

To write and compose a song like The bicycle, a good tandem was needed. The duo Pierre Barouh and Francis Lai have managed to combine nostalgic lyrics with music that is both soft and catchy. The original version A bicycle bore the same title as a Bourvil song, it was therefore recorded at Sacem under the name The bicycle.

Probably one of Montand’s most famous pieces with Dead leaves, and undoubtedly one of the most beautiful works of French song. And what a touching version that the one appearing in Guy Job’s documentary Montand international, where we see an admirer in the audience singing the lyrics in concert with the artist.

Find all these songs in the next 100 box sete anniversary 12 CD which brings together for the first time the complete discography of Yves Montand from 1945 to 1989, with 298 titles.

