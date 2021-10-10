More

    From Kaaris to Damso, Squid Game’s Hoyeon Jung becomes a rap meme

    Kaaris, Damso, Hatik, the star of Squid Game inspires a rap meme! Squid Game is the phenomenon of the moment and South Korean actress Hoyeon Jung has made herself popular around the world following the success of the series broadcast on Netflix.

    The 27-year-old young woman has been talking about her for a few days, going from 400,000 fans on Instagram to now more than 16 million, she has also become despite herself a rap meme on Twitter with a very funny message in reference Kaaris, Damso or Hatik.

    A Squid Game star in rap music

    Hoyeon Jung, new muse of the Adidas and Louis Vuitton brands has just experienced a meteoric rise thanks to his role in Squid Game especially on social networks to the point of becoming a meme. Followed by millions of internet users, the South Korean actress found herself becoming a Twitter meme and created a huge buzz with thousands of often very funny Tweets.

    Indeed, as the Interlude site spotted, it all started with a supposed interview with Hoyeon Jung for Vogue Korea Magazine, the latter is staged with false statements promoting francophone rap projects. From Lalylow, Hatik, Kaaris, Damso or even Hamza, the tweets accumulate thousands of “likes” on the social network.



