From Kaaris to Damso, Squid Game’s Hoyeon Jung becomes a rap meme



Kaaris, Damso, Hatik, the star of Squid Game inspires a rap meme! Squid Game is the phenomenon of the moment and South Korean actress Hoyeon Jung has made herself popular around the world following the success of the series broadcast on Netflix.

The 27-year-old young woman has been talking about her for a few days, going from 400,000 fans on Instagram to now more than 16 million, she has also become despite herself a rap meme on Twitter with a very funny message in reference Kaaris, Damso or Hatik.

A Squid Game star in rap music

Hoyeon Jung, new muse of the Adidas and Louis Vuitton brands has just experienced a meteoric rise thanks to his role in Squid Game especially on social networks to the point of becoming a meme. Followed by millions of internet users, the South Korean actress found herself becoming a Twitter meme and created a huge buzz with thousands of often very funny Tweets.

Indeed, as the Interlude site spotted, it all started with a supposed interview with Hoyeon Jung for Vogue Korea Magazine, the latter is staged with false statements promoting francophone rap projects. From Lalylow, Hatik, Kaaris, Damso or even Hamza, the tweets accumulate thousands of “likes” on the social network.





Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with “Bouchon de cork” by Kaaris “I just think it’s something the world needs right now, whenever I listen to it my mood changes for the better” pic.twitter.com/MM3MHSRzZ8 – RVPLAND 🌍❼ (@RvpLand) October 8, 2021

Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung reveals in Vogue Korea interview that she is obsessed with Hatik’s “Folding Chair” “I just think it’s something the world needs right now, a good shit album” pic.twitter.com/rWRb4XO7aA – Grim 🐟 (@Grimkujow_) October 8, 2021

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with “Hamza” “I just think it’s something the world needs right now, the real” King of Pop “, yes, he is better than MJ” pic.twitter.com/ZeRkJlfdpI – Alvaro 🇪🇸 (@alvaromxna) October 8, 2021

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with “Qalf infinity” Damso’s new album “I just think it’s something the world needs right now, whenever I listen to it my mood changes for the better” pic.twitter.com/Ws9sSOeWvJ – Ζ.Cocktail 🍹 (@Cocktaill_) October 7, 2021