Fury promises to ‘send Wilder home butchered’ and ‘to pieces’

The WBC world champion has announced the flush before facing the American in Las Vegas next night.

With 125.6 kg displayed on the scale on Friday during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Tyson Fury has never been so strong in the ring to defend his WBC heavyweight belt, against Deontay Wilder, who is lighter by 17.7 kg. The fight is scheduled for 5:30 am Sunday (live on Canal +). And, not doing things like everyone else, he did not want to appear shirtless and in his underwear as is tradition, on the scales, collecting boos and whistles from members of Wilder’s camp. below. To which he replied with fingers of honor and a few shocking sentences: “These 125.6 kg mean the total annihilation of a tramp. I’ll send him to the Royal Infirmary after this fight, don’t worry about that. I’m going to send it to the ground, as if it took a 36 tons from the buffet. It will be shattered. I’ll send him home butcheredFury blurted out with a rage rarely heard in his voice.





Opposite, a few meters from him, Deontay Wilder did not respond to provocations. The American, who is 17.7 kg lighter than the “Gipsy King”, appeared rather calm against the Briton despite threats. “I wanted to look sexy. (…) Calm is the key before the storm. When I’m not calm, my mind is clouded. And when your mind is cloudy, you can make bad decisions. But when you’re calm you can weather the storm“Replied the” Bronze Bomber “who has already faced Fury twice, for a draw and a defeat by KO, which occurred in 2020.