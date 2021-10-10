Gaëtan Matis apologizes for his joke on Zemmour, his canceled show

Laurent Viteur via Getty Images After his controversial “valve” on Zemmour, Gaëtan Matis’ show at Point Virgule canceled in the face of threats (Illustrative photo of Point Virgule taken in October 2017 by Laurent Viteur / Getty Images)

NEWS – A “bad taste” joke, threats and a spectacle canceled. Comedian Gaëtan Matis obviously did not expect the outpouring of indignation that followed the publication of one of his jokes on Instagram. The comedian caused a controversy by joking about “a time machine” that would allow him to send Eric Zemmour and his supporters at the Bataclan, the evening of November 13, 2015. Faced with the outcry, the comedian apologized and the theater where his show takes place announced on October 9 to cancel its dates.

“If I had a time machine, I would have fun booking the room on the Bataclan for the evening of November 13 and I would organize a meeting there between Éric Zemmour and his audience ”, wrote Gaëtan Matis in a story posted online Thursday, October 7.





A wave of indignant reactions immediately surged, many denouncing a “call for massacre” or an “apology for terrorism”. On the far right side, many political figures have also reacted, emphasizes 20 minutes. “This ‘humorist’, friend of Yassine Belattar, wishes the massacre by jihadists of all those who support me. Whose side is the violence on? ” Eric Zemmour denounced Saturday on Twitter.