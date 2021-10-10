Gaëtan Matis apologizes for his joke on Zemmour, his canceled show

Laurent Viteur via Getty Images
NEWS – A “bad taste” joke, threats and a spectacle canceled. Comedian Gaëtan Matis obviously did not expect the outpouring of indignation that followed the publication of one of his jokes on Instagram. The comedian caused a controversy by joking about “a time machine” that would allow him to send Eric Zemmour and his supporters at the Bataclan, the evening of November 13, 2015. Faced with the outcry, the comedian apologized and the theater where his show takes place announced on October 9 to cancel its dates.
“If I had a time machine, I would have fun booking the room on the Bataclan for the evening of November 13 and I would organize a meeting there between Éric Zemmour and his audience ”, wrote Gaëtan Matis in a story posted online Thursday, October 7.
A wave of indignant reactions immediately surged, many denouncing a “call for massacre” or an “apology for terrorism”. On the far right side, many political figures have also reacted, emphasizes 20 minutes. “This ‘humorist’, friend of Yassine Belattar, wishes the massacre by jihadists of all those who support me. Whose side is the violence on? ” Eric Zemmour denounced Saturday on Twitter.
In the wake of Saturday, Gaëtan Matis withdrew his joke and shared a message of apology in which he said he was “overwhelmed” by his words. He thus apologized to the victims of the attacks and to the people he was able to run up against for this “bad taste” joke, but assures that he does not want “the death of anyone”.
Apologies which were not enough to calm the spirits: in the evening, the theater of Point Virgule in which the spectacle of Gaëtan Matis was produced, announced that the performances were canceled this Sunday, October 10 and Monday. This is because of “threats, insults, verbal violence that the Point Virgule teams have suffered all day”.
“It is out of the question to expose the Point Virgule teams to this surge of hatred,” denounced the theater on Twitter. This after having “unambiguously condemned” the stand of the comedian.
