Geneviève Delpech claims to know where he is …

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès: this seer throws a paving stone in the pond

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès has already haunted our minds for ten years. Indeed, since the police discovered the lifeless heart of his wife and their four children, it is astonishment. How did he get there? Moreover, since he had anticipated everything, he is one step ahead of the investigators. Despite international research notices, cross-checks of testimonies from his relatives, the latter do not get their hands on it. In October 2019, the 24-hour news channels believed his run was over. Unfortunately, like the police on the spot, they quickly realized the terrible mistake. This umpteenth return to square one annoys as much as it intrigues. Unless Michel Delpech’s widow has a lead for us? Keen on clairvoyance, she agreed to give her opinion on the subject. Hang on, dear Objeko reader, we are entering a zone of turbulence.

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, soon the end of the mystery?

The last known image of Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, in front of an ATM in Roquebrune-sur-Argens (Var), April 14, 2011

As this screenshot proves, this is the last time we will see Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès alive. Just after this money withdrawal near his hotel in Roquebrune-sur-Argens, he walks away while fixing the camera with a strange eye. It almost looks like he’s taunting the police. Does he plan to kill himself to join his family? Did he go outside our borders, to Asia or to the land of Uncle Sam that he loves so much? For now, the mystery remains unsolved.

Geneviève Delpech has long been married to a famous singer. Died of throat cancer in the early hours of 2016, she believes she still has a dialogue with him. She claims and uses her talents as a medium to whoever wants to hear them. So, regarding the case of Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, she necessarily has an opinion on the question. After all, given that the investigation has stalled, why not go along with it?





She is adamant!

Moreover, to attest to his back, the singer’s widow relies on a specific case. Remember. The disappearance of little Estelle Mouzin moved France. Even the Minister of the Interior at the time, Nicolas Sarkozy, had made the promise to the parents that the police would do anything to find her, or at least provide a culprit. Unfortunately, Michel Fourniret’s track was not dug enough. For the medium, it is a tragedy since she would have immediately understood the implication of the killer of the Ardennes. Whenever she wanted to help the investigation, she was reframed by believing that Monique’s husband had an “alibi”. More than fifteen years after the facts, the case changes. The former companion and accomplice confesses what was the sad fate of the little girl. Died during the investigations which directly implicated him, many questions remain unanswered. Ah if we had taken the time to listen to Geneviève! Will she have the last word with Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès?

Invited on the set of CNEWS, the artist’s widow had been very clear on this subject. In his eyes, Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès is no longer of this world. Admittedly, she did not want to make additional revelations, reserving her predictions for the police. Fortunately for the curious, journalist Ivan Rioufol met him and got more details. Thanks to his chronicle Facts & Actions of Figaro, we now know the details of his macabre vision.

What a scoop!

According to him, the fugitive would have concealed himself in a ” partially abandoned cemetery »Which he would have spotted before the massacre. After being “slipped under a tombstone“, He would have used the * rm inherited by his father to join his two princesses, Agnès, and Anne as well as Benoît, Thomas, Arthur. Moreover, the medium does not give the location of his so-called final abode. Will we one day have the end of this incredible story? And you what do you think ? Should we give credit to this version? Continued in the next issue ofObjeko …

Thanks to our colleague from Figaro



