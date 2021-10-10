Greece hesitates between three Gowind corvettes or an additional FDI frigate

In an interview with the Greek daily “Your Nea” and published on Saturday, the Greek Defense Minister Nikólaos Panayotópoulos, who was questioned about Athens’ expression of interest in three French corvettes, said the purchase of these three ships was only one “alternative” the acquisition of a fourth FDI frigate (defense and intervention frigate), also called Belhara. The latter appears in the memorandum of understanding signed at the end of September between Naval Group and Athens as an option. For the Greek Minister of Defense, the “priority of the moment” is the signature of the contracts of the three FDI and the six Rafale, “most likely by the end of the year”.



“The purchase of corvettes as an alternative to the purchase of the fourth frigate will concern us in the future, but not yet”, revealed Nikólaos Panayotópoulos in “Ta Nea”.

Greece has to buy three armed IDFs for around 3 billion euros while between February 2016 and July 2020, it negotiated two IDFs by mutual agreement for 3.3 billion euros, revealed the Greek Defense Minister . “We rejected the offer of two Belhara frigates for 3.3 billion in August 2020 which was economically unprofitable, and we have not regretted it”, has explained Nikólaos Panayotópoulos. As La Tribune had explained, French manufacturers, Naval Group, Thales and MBDA mainly, finally had to offer Greece a good price to win the international tender in which the American Lockheed Martin and the Dutch Damen participated. , the Italian Fincantieri and the German TKMS. “We proposed the option which was deemed the most appropriate to our needs by the Navy experts”, assured the Greek minister.



Rearmament of Greece

The minister recalled that Greece had launched a 2020-2025 strategic plan “to fill many years of gaps” in order to renew and modernize the defense equipment of the Greek army and, especially in fine, to strengthen the “deterrent power of the armed forces”. “We have submitted to the Prime Minister a detailed, quantified and prioritized plan. We have received his approval and on this basis, we are moving forward, in cooperation with the teams from the Ministry of Finance”, he said in the interview. According to the minister, the Navy will be strengthened because its operational needs are not limited to the purchase of three frigates. “I hope there will be good news soon,” he explained at the end of September.

In addition to the air and naval combat fleet, the ministry is also studying offers to acquire a new combat rifle, which will be partly manufactured by the Greek defense industry through technology transfer. “Currently, the proposals of eight foreign companies are being evaluated”, he stressed. Result of the races in 2022. However, the minister refuted any arms race between Greece and Turkey. “We are not in competition with Turkey”, he assured.





“Our task and mission is to protect the country from any threat in an unstable geopolitical environment,” he explained. diplomatic defense effort that strengthens and improves alliances with friendly countries, and, on the other hand, through an organized plan to strengthen the overall deterrent power of the Armed Forces.

Towards a strengthened defense agreement with Washington

As part of this rearmament, Athens will sign in the coming days a new reinforced defense agreement with the United States, which reminded the minister that he is and will be “a key strategic partner of Greece”. “Foreign Minister to travel to Washington to sign revised agreement”, he said. The Americans should strengthen their presence in Greece where they are already established.

Finally, he assured France that Greece would be at his side in the Sahel. “In the context of the allied relationship – especially upgraded – with France, we believe that Greece must also make its contribution by supporting its friend France, but also the effort to achieve the strategic autonomy of the European Union , in practice and not in words“, has explained Nikólaos Panayotópoulos.