Guide: What are the best wireless speakers? October 2021

Looking for a wireless speaker to fully enjoy your music at home? Our buying guide offers you a selection of the best wireless speakers from our lab, sorted by price range.

The wireless speaker is a monobloc, domestic speaker, provided in particular with one or more wireless connection possibilities (Bluetooth, wifi), which has the role of simplifying access and playback of audio files at home. . Over time, its capabilities have greatly evolved to offer not only access and playback of files locally, but also online with the appearance of many streaming services (Deezer, Spotify, Qobuz, YouTube Music or Apple Music ) and webradios. Thanks to the multiroom function, some systems even allow you to form groups of speakers and different listening areas. There are also so-called “intelligent” wireless speaker models: specificity gained by the integration of one or more microphones and advanced compatibility with intelligent voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri.

Wireless / smart speakers are tested in the classic way: the acoustic measurements carried out in our sound lab include the frequency response, harmonic distortion, square signals, impulse response, etc. As for the ergonomic aspect, on the other hand, it is a different story: the wireless speakers being home speakers, we also take them home. We are thus testing the configuration, connectivity, all available features, the companion application or the quality of voice capture when the speaker allows direct interaction with a voice assistant.

In order to help you make the right choice quickly and efficiently, this buying guide therefore brings together all the best monoblock and sedentary speakers tested by us, classified in different price bands.