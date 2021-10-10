Guide: What are the best wireless speakers? October 2021

Looking for a wireless speaker to fully enjoy your music at home? Our buying guide offers you a selection of the best wireless speakers from our lab, sorted by price range.
The wireless speaker is a monobloc, domestic speaker, provided in particular with one or more wireless connection possibilities (Bluetooth, wifi), which has the role of simplifying access and playback of audio files at home. . Over time, its capabilities have greatly evolved to offer not only access and playback of files locally, but also online with the appearance of many streaming services (Deezer, Spotify, Qobuz, YouTube Music or Apple Music ) and webradios. Thanks to the multiroom function, some systems even allow you to form groups of speakers and different listening areas. There are also so-called “intelligent” wireless speaker models: specificity gained by the integration of one or more microphones and advanced compatibility with intelligent voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri.
Wireless / smart speakers are tested in the classic way: the acoustic measurements carried out in our sound lab include the frequency response, harmonic distortion, square signals, impulse response, etc. As for the ergonomic aspect, on the other hand, it is a different story: the wireless speakers being home speakers, we also take them home. We are thus testing the configuration, connectivity, all available features, the companion application or the quality of voice capture when the speaker allows direct interaction with a voice assistant.
In order to help you make the right choice quickly and efficiently, this buying guide therefore brings together all the best monoblock and sedentary speakers tested by us, classified in different price bands.
Under € 1300:
Better :
Devialet Phantom II 98 dB (Reactor 900 W)
It is impossible to give the Phantom Reactor less than the maximum mark, in light of this simple observation: what it has the ambition to do, it does wonderfully well. Never before has a speaker of this size been capable of such power, such dynamics, and above all such incredibly deep and punchy bass. So, of course, in the world of “traditional” hi-fi – for example with the Kef LSX – products that are less expensive, less ergonomically restrictive, with a finer sound (but much less spectacular); in short, much more Cartesian products. Whatever, we are told that the Reactor is offered to those who have a taste for “unreasonableIt just goes to show that marketing doesn’t always say crazy things.
Under 300 €:
Better :
Audio Pro Addon C10
After Addon T3, Audio Pro continues to surprise us with this Addon C10. This sedentary connected speaker is certainly not the best equipped on the market in terms of connectivity and features, but it delivers a superb listening experience. It remains to be hoped that the manufacturer will give its application a youthful boost to make the multiroom experience richer and more intuitive.
Price quality :
Sonos One
The Sonos One is undoubtedly a modernized version of the Play: 1: the design and the connections remain the same, only the controls change. Although there is still a small room for improvement in sound performance, this model offers one of the best compromises between size, performance and price among the solutions. multiroom current… if of course you agree to enter the Sonos universe to equip your home.
Under 200 €:
Price quality :
Marshall Acton II Voice
Even if all is not perfect, the Acton II Voice scores essential points. This model will satisfy people looking for a high-performance and classy Google Assistant (GA) sedentary speaker. Although it is one of the few GA speakers to offer a mini-jack input, it remains somewhat limited compared to certain competitors without a voice assistant, such as the Addon C5. It’s up to you to make your choice according to your priorities.
Audio Pro Addon C5 Introductory price 250 €
Despite a small sin of gluttony in the highest frequencies, the Addon C5 offers excellent sound performance compared to its direct rivals. In terms of functionality and connectivity, it is not the most generous, but remains simple to use and configure. We especially hope that the manufacturer will quickly bring a breath of fresh air to its application, in order to enrich the multiroom experience.
Under 150 €:
Google Nest Audio Introductory price 99.99 €
New look for a new life: with a much more polished construction, more discreet and above all significantly higher performance, the Nest Audio undoubtedly supplants the Google Home. The conditions are now ripe to enjoy his music properly. Compared to the rest of the smart speaker market, this model isn’t flawless, but it definitely offers excellent value for money. If you want to take it up a notch, look to the Marshall Acton II Voice – a real audio speaker with Google Assistant, rather than an assistant that doubles as a speaker.
Apple HomePod Mini Introductory price 99 €
The name of the HomePod mini could not be clearer and frank about what Apple’s new smart speaker really is: a HomePod, in mini size. With all that this implies in terms of build quality, ease of use, soft and musical sound reproduction, but also extreme closure. Configurable exclusively with an iPhone, relying only on the proprietary AirPlay 2 protocol for wireless streaming, the HomePod mini, like its big brother, is openly intended only for people already bathing up to their necks in the ecosystem Apple. For these people, it is definitely a great product. For others, Google’s Nest Audio is an obvious and much less restrictive alternative.