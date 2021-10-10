Guillaume Canet evokes his “point of jealousy” in his relationship with Marion Cotillard

This Saturday, October 9, Guillaume Canet gave an interview to Femina version in which he evokes the release of his new film, entitled Him. The 48-year-old director spoke of his relationship with Marion Cotillard.
Guillaume Canet back to the movies. On October 27, the director will star in Him, an original and astonishing film. The pitch: a composer in need of inspiration, who has just left his wife and children, thinks of finding refuge in an old house on the side of a cliff, on a deserted Breton island. In this strange place, he will only find an out of tune piano and visitors determined not to leave him alone. In this falsely autobiographical feature film, Guillaume Canet brought together big names like Nathalie Baye, Virginie Efira or even Mathieu kassovitz. As with every new film project, the director asks the opinion of his partner for many years, Marion Cotillard.
Marion Cotillard gives him valuable advice
This Saturday, October 9, Guillaume Canet interviewed Femina version to discuss his new feature film. The opportunity for him to reveal how his partner reacted by learning the synopsis of his latest film. “She told me that she found it very beautiful and that it reminded her of The Guest House, a Persian poem written by Rumi in the 13th century. So I read it and it resonated with me. It says that every human being is like a guest house, that every emotion comes to us like a visitor, a guide from elsewhere to teach us something “, did he declare.
Guillaume Canet’s “point of jealousy”
During the interview, Guillaume Canet evoked the preponderant place of Mathieu Kassovitz in his feature film. The 48-year-old director took the opportunity to talk about his jealousy towards his partner. “Beyond his great acting talent, I dreamed of another director to play this composer friend to whom his wife compares the hero. It amused me because, when you live with an actress who talks a lot about other filmmakers in terms of ‘geniuses’, you always have that touch of jealousy. We wonder what esteem she has for our work, how she considers it “, he revealed.