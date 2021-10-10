Handling and experimentation kits to introduce your children to science!

How to best support your children in their learning? This is the question all parents ask themselves. Pandacraft’s answer can be summed up in two words: manipulation and experimentation. Two concepts which are also at the heart of science. Futura has tested for you.

You will also be interested

“When the child appropriates things before depositing them in his memory, what he gets out of them is his”, said Jean-Jacques Rousseau. It was in the eighteenthe century. But already, manipulation and experimentation appeared essential to the education of the youngest. Today, the point of view of the experts has not changed. It may only have been enriched with a few neuroscientific data. Because researchers have since explained to us how each experience creates new connections in our brains.

On Futura’s side, we know that manipulation and experimentation are in the very nature of science. That they allow it to build itself, by dint of questions and investigations. So when Pandacraft asked us to test two of its kits on children, we didn’t hesitate. Curious to discover the effects.

The Solar System, a world to live

Alexis, our first little tester, is a big consumer of video games. As it approaches its 7e birthday, he only talks about this console he dreams of. But that afternoon, he just had to discover, spread out on the dining room table, the Pandacraft kit dedicated to the Solar System to arouse his curiosity. Lana, her 12-year-old older sister, is like so many pre-teens: very concerned about her phone. And this test seemed like an opportunity to get her out of her bubble. To rediscover the pleasure of sharing moments of complicity with his little brother and his dad.

A little reading, first, to discover the Solar System, its planets and some of their characteristics thanks to the Pandacraft magazine of the Explore range. Just enough to stir up the desire to do. The desire to build, planet after planet, your own little Solar System. And here are the little hands which are launched. Those of dad, experienced. Those of Lana, confident. Those of Alexis, more cautious, but very quickly guided and reassured by the benevolent advice of the big sister. Encouraged by the warm gaze of dad. So, it is the explosion of the senses. Fingers that touch and then knead the plasticine. Noses that smell her. Eyes that feast on these colors, first pure and then mingling.





Finally, a Solar System until then a simple and very abstract concept in the mind of little Alexis, but which suddenly takes on a much more real form. The opportunity to experience the differences in size or composition of all these small planets. The pride of a duty accomplished in addition.

Adventure on the side of volcanoes

When the moment comes to discover the Pandacraft kit from the Makers range, there is no question for Alexis to let his big sister enjoy it all alone. Forgotten, video games! He also wants to dive into the crater of a volcano. A little bit of vocabulary first. History to make sure that everyone visualizes the structure of these rather particular mountains. And a quick presentation of the profession of volcanologist. But to experiment with Pandacraft, you don’t need a helmet or a suit. A little water, flour and soap added to the citric acid and baking soda provided is sufficient. Ingredients to handle … without too many precautions.

On the program, three different types of eruptions. Enthusiasm when it comes to concocting the explosive recipe. Excitement just before the ultimate mix. Wonder when the volcano finally spits out its lava. With always a Lana ready to guide and support her little brother when it comes to mixing the different elements and then determining the type of rash triggered. And a dad who immortalizes the moment on video. A great way to perceive with your senses that all volcanoes do not express themselves in the same way… a bit like little brothers and big sisters!

Summary of this afternoon of experimentation and manipulation: some nice scientific discoveries thanks to the wealth of strings pulled by the Pandacraft kits. But also a lot of beautiful memories for the whole family. Not to mention the desire to learn a little more about planets and volcanoes.

Discover new kits and new themes very quickly in your mailbox.

Article produced in partnership with the Pandacraft teams