Hard for Châteaulin, the Paotred Dispount, winner in stoppage time – ergue-gaberic – football

Remaining on a slap received in the Coupe de France, against AS Brestioise (R3, 4-0), Châteaulin FC left on a commando mission, on a terrain deemed hostile for the opponent. Biting at the start of the match, Châteaulin could even express regret, faced with their missed opportunities.

Luc Cloarec, twice, and especially his second attempt, against the goalkeeper of the C team of Paotred Dispount, Maël Régis (Carl Guelec and Paul Monfort, injured during the week), missed the target. Thomas Lagadec almost opened the scoring, throwing himself into the void, at the near post, on a cross by Luc Cloarec (7 ‘).

The Paotred Dispount were not there, they took 20 minutes to come out of their torpor. On their first skirmish, it almost turned in their direction. A corner deflected by Romain Essogo, found Mikaël Guilamot in the area, the Plomelinois hit the bar (20 ‘). In one touch, Fabien Prat had the clearing of this first half by a magnificent opening, on Romain Essogo. Clovis Coquard won his face to face (36 ‘).

Two minutes from the end of the first half, Châteaulin was once again facing the cage of Maël Régis. Luc Cloarec’s deflected head found Thomas Lagadec, blocked at the last moment (43 ‘).

At 0-0, Châteaulin had dominated in points, this team of Paotred Dispount, apathetic, in the content of the first half. Visibly shaken, the Yellow and Black settled in from the start of the second half. The relaxation of Bouba Diop found for a second time, the crossbar (46 ‘). Romain Essogo, after a sombrero in the box, completely unscrewed his shot in the box (49 ‘).





Choppy, and tarnished by mistakes, in midfield, this meeting could not be exciting. Châteaulin clung to this precious 0-0, and even thought of making the perfect shot. In the 83rd minute, with good preparation weather, in the middle of the field, a bright pass brought Luc Cloarec in front of goal. His second duel of the match against the goalkeeper, Maël Régis, still turned in favor of the local goalkeeper (83 ‘).

The end will be cruel for visitors. Dylan Mariette, the substitute, went to goal, was stopped by Pier-Luc Le Gall, at the entrance to the area. Referee Guillaume Troboa took out the red card for a second yellow. On the free kick, on the edge of the penalty area, PIerre Le Reste hit hard, bing, on the post, with a beaten Clovis Coquard. While we had come into stoppage time, a poorly controlled exit from Clovis Coquard, gave a penalty for the Yellow and Black.

The unexpected opportunity, with in memory, the two missed penalties of the last round of the Coupe de France, against AS Ginglin Ceson. The shooter changed, with the captain, PIerre Le Reste, he did not ask himself any questions and was pulling hard, in the axis. It came in (1-0, 91 ‘). Châteaulin was stunned! Even at 11 against 10, Léo Fertil could benefit from a penalty in the box (93 ‘), or Sullivan Le Noc, in the opposite camp, weigh down the mark at the very end of the match (96’). The Paotred Dispount snatched their third victory, Châteaulin accused the blow, but left with the satisfaction of having annoyed this big team of R1, the whole game. Little consolation, however, when it was hot.

3rd day. Lestonan Stadium

250 spectators

Paotred Dispount – Châteaulin FC

Referee: M. Troboa assisted by MM. Ouahadi and Rumor

Scorers:

PIerre Le Reste (91 ‘, sp)