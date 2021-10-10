he presents Emmanuel Macron’s health pass to enter a hospital, then is arrested

The man was taken into custody and then released on Saturday, October 9 in the evening. He was fined for “presenting a health document belonging to a third party”.

Emmanuel Macron’s QR code had leaked a few days earlier on the Internet: the September 21, caregivers who had disseminated the health pass of the President of the Republic had been identified, but some Internet users had already had time to intercept the precious sesame. On October 5, one of them, a young man of 19 wishing to enter a hospital in Marseille, did not hesitate to present the pass of the President of the Republic in order to go to his consultation, reports News17.

If the security services immediately realized the deception, they nevertheless let the young man in: “they didn’t want to turn him down and let him go like that. They judged this usurpation to be too serious», Is justified to France 3 Public Assistance – Marseille Hospitals (AP-HM).

Finally arrested by the police and then placed in police custody, the young man has, according to News17, assured the police that he had acted in this way “for fun“. The man was fined for “presenting a health document belonging to a third party during an access control to a place as part of the fight against the spread of the epidemic”.