he reveals who Flavie Flament dumped for Benjamin Castaldi!

Cyril Hanouna: This Wednesday, October 6, the troublemaker of the PAF wanted to know more about the romance between Benjamin Castaldi and Flavie Flament. But the conversation quickly got out of hand. And Cyril Hanouna made a huge blunder! Back on this big uneasiness.

With the presenter Flavie Flament, Benjamin Castaldi fell in love with it. “We had crossed paths before, we had rehearsed but the moment when it matched in the eyes, it was on the set,” said Benjamin Castaldi. It happened on the set of the show “Les p’tits princes”. In addition, they sang together Gilbert Montagné’s song “On va s’aimer”. According to the former Secret Story presenter, love at first sight would have been instant for the two. Only here, at that time, Flavie Flament was in a relationship with a very famous TV host!

Benjamin Castaldi loves to tell his personal life on the set of TPMP. It has even almost become a custom! At 51, Cyril Hanouna’s colleague wants to be a tidy family man. He raises his last son with a certain Aurore with whom he is madly in love. But there was a time, it was more of a womanizer! Wednesday April 28, 2021 on C8, Benjamin Castaldi admitted to having made a big blunder by using the Tinder dating application. “I had made a big mistake …”, He began by explaining.

” At one time, I went to live in America for a bit. And I signed up for the Tinder network but figured it wasn’t interconnected. I thought it was regionalized in America! So obviously, everyone in France knew that I was on Tinder. It’s still one of my blunders but hey, we are no longer close to a blunder. They call me Gaston Lagaffe“, He indeed explained. If he was in a relationship at that time, it must have been really a very big gourd!

Cyril Hanouna commits the irreparable live!

That evening, he also delivered a barely believable anecdote. Indeed, the women he dated thought he was homosexual. The chronicler thus told his anecdote. “I have always had gay friends”, he has indeed let go to his accomplices. “And all my women thought I was with one of them”, he thus justified. “I have changed my wife but I have not changed my friends”, concluded not without humor the ex of Flavie Flamant.





Then Yves Montand’s grandson made a secret that must have made his darling Aurore jealous. Indeed, the columnist evoked an adventure of a night spent with an American actress. It is not less about Andie McDowell!

As for his love at first sight for Flavie Flament, it happened in 2000. Cyril Hanouna committed the irreparable by dropping the name of his lover at the time. “Was she single Flavie Flament?” “Cyril Hanouna asked Benjamin Castaldi. Obviously, he already knew the answer. Benjamin Castaldi tried to make himself very small. “Uh, so it wasn’t her husband at the time, she was with someone, with a host. He replied. He then tried to evacuate the subject. “Ah, she was with Emmanuel Chain! », Pretended to remember Cyril Hanouna.

“But why did I know that? I wasn’t even in the business ”.

“Well done thank you! Well done, ”the former Loft Story man remarked to him. “I love Emmanuel! But then everyone knew it. It was known ”, defends the troublemaker of the PAF. However, when he looks at his columnists, he understands that he has just really made a big mistake. He then insisted: “But everyone knew it”. And to add: “But why did I know that? I wasn’t even in the business ”.

Benjamin Castaldi then tried to move on to something else: “What I have never said is that the first witness to this love at first sight was Valérie Benaim. We were working together on TF1 (…) I went to his dressing room and I told him ‘I’m in black shit, I just fell in love with me and I’m going to throw it all away, I’m going to change my life ‘”. Valérie Benaim would have told him to “calm down” and not to “screw everything up”. The columnist ended up marrying Flavie Flament in 2002, two years after their love at first sight. Together, they had a son named Enzo. But they divorced in 2008.



