Health. Antibiotic could help eradicate Lyme disease

Lyme disease, transmitted by a tick bite, is contracted by 50,000 people each year in France. Among them, around 850 patients are hospitalized as a result of this infection caused by the Borrelia bacteria. Also called borreliosis, this disease is treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics, such as doxycycline or amoxicillin, which are widely used against a range of other infections. But American researchers say in a study to have discovered a more effective way to treat the disease.

An antibiotic fallen into oblivion

Kim Lewis of Northeastern University in Boston, USA, says the antimicrobial hygromycin A, discovered in the 1950s and quickly forgotten, has “exceptional” effectiveness against bacteria that cause Lyme disease. However, this compound was considered relatively harmless against most infections at the time. But the researchers’ discovery reveals that it acts in a targeted manner on Borrelia, unlike the treatments currently used, which have harmful effects on the intestinal flora and promote the resistance of bacteria to antibiotics. After tests on mice, American scientists believe that hygromycin A, even used in high doses, “shows no signs of toxicity, which suggests that this compound is safe,” Futura Sciences report.





Has Kim Lewis’ team found the miracle cure for Lyme disease? Some doctors consider it to be a real public health problem, but the question is controversial. Borreliosis progresses to a chronic form in some of the affected patients (between 2 and 10% depending on the sources), and can cause serious joint, skin or neurological problems. These are “sometimes very disabling”, recalls the National Health Security Agency (Anses).

Eliminate the evil at the root

The researchers also believe that their discovery could make it possible to “eradicate” Lyme from the environment, by placing “bait” in particularly infected natural areas. They thus refer to tests already carried out with broad-spectrum antibiotics dispersed in nature, but which could not be carried out on a large scale because of the risks to the environment. The Americans believe on the contrary that the old antibiotic would be “ideal” because it would not be “harmful” and because it attacks only the bacteria in question.

If there are any vaccine leads against Lyme disease, the study highlights the ability of this treatment to eliminate the problem “at the source”. Scientists are now planning to expand their research to include syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease against which this antimicrobial may also be effective. The bacterium which is at its origin is in fact of the same type as that which causes Lyme disease.