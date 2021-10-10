Health pass: he presents Macron’s in a hospital and is arrested

COVID – He dared. A man was arrested Tuesday, October 5 after presenting Emmanuel Macron’s health pass hoping to be able to enter a hospital in Marseille in this way.

The 19-year-old man presented to Sainte-Marguerite hospital in the 9th arrondissement of Marseille. Having no health pass to be able to enter, he presented that of the president, which had leaked online a few weeks ago, reported News17 Saturday 9 October.

“This man claimed to have an appointment in this hospital, confirmed the AP-HM to 20 minutes. The security agents realized that he was using the pass of the President of the Republic. They decided to let him in, under surveillance, and then call the police who arrested him ”.





The QR code of Emmanuel Macron’s health pass was deactivated upon the announcement of his leak on social networks and was therefore no longer valid.

The custody of the young man, who claimed to have done this “for fun”, was lifted after a few hours. According to the Bouches-du-Rhône police headquarters cited by 20 minutes, the young man was left free after being fined. Caregivers at the origin of the leak of Macron’s pass identified The caregivers who shared the QR code of Emmanuel Macron’s health pass on social networks “have been identified” and a referral to their professional orders “is in progress” had indicated at the end of September the Health Insurance. The Order of Physicians, for its part, specified that it “immediately requested transmission by the CNAM of the identity of the doctors at the origin of this disclosure, in order to transmit them to the departmental councils of their places of practice, which will rule on the disciplinary follow-up to be given ”. “The National Council of the Order of Physicians will also rule on the follow-up that it will give in its own name to this serious breach of medical confidentiality”, continued the ordinal jurisdiction.

