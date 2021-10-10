her ex Catherine Hiegel, mother of Coline Berry, comes out of the silence and explodes her project which makes her “vomit”

Catherine Hiegel is “furious”. Last January, while Camille Kouchner published La Familia grande to reveal the incest of which her brother was allegedly a victim from their stepfather Olivier Duhamel, Coline Berry seized the news to, too, lift the omerta within his family. In a complaint, filed for “rape and sexual assault on a 15-year-old minor by ascendant and corruption of a minor”, she accused her father Richard Berry of incest, causing a media frenzy and the reactions of her relatives, like her cousin Marilou Berry , but also his aunt, Josiane Balasko. Remained discreet, Catherine Hiegel, her mother, had so far not really spoken publicly on this ongoing affair. But the latest project of Richard Berry is now breaking its hinges.





“You may have noticed that my daughter’s name is Coline Berry?”, She asked in the columns of the JDD, before adding: “What her father did to her, I could not ‘to imagine.” While accused of incest by her eldest daughter, Catherine Hiegel is indignant that her ex-companion goes back on the boards to read the Plaidoiries at the Théâtre Libre in Paris. “We can not prevent it, she regrets. But that Richard puts on a lawyer dress and says texts by Gisèle Halimi makes me vomit!”, Thus confided the actress, specifying that the famous lawyer and defender of women’s rights was “a true friend”. “She doesn’t even (…)

